Now that ‘The Bear’ is a hit, expect a bit more in season 2

The Hulu-FX series will be back sometime in June, according to a just released promotional clip that contains some images and ideas of what is to come. The first season was eight episodes, but, now that the Chicago-set series is a hit with a bunch of awards (including a SAG, a Critics Choice, and a Golden Globe for Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy), the second season will have 10 episodes.

Yes chef! “The Bear” has joined the list of my favorites that are returning in the relatively near future, namely “Succession” (March 26), “Schmigadoon” (April 5), “Somebody Somewhere” (April 23), and “The Afterparty” (April 28).

In the clip, we see the characters taking the restaurant apart, as they prepare to reopen it as The Bear. We see Carmy’s sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) taking a plaque down from the walls, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) boxing up utensils, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) standing in an empty storage freezer, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) laying plastic wrap over equipment, and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) approaching a hole in the kitchen wall with what looks like a sledgehammer. We also see Carmy taking off his apron.

It pleases me that White is finally getting some attention. For many years on “Shameless,” like a number of his fellow young actors, he was extraordinary but underrecognized (and unnominated) — perhaps because of the often-farcical and bawdy tone of the show. I can’t speak to his range, but he can bring plenty of finely honed intensity, strong rebellious undercurrents, and affecting angst to his performances. I’m glad he landed in a good place.





