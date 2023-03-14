Allergen-friendly snack maker 88 Acres opens bakery in Canton

“It was really eye opening for me because he had to treat food as a potential minefield,” Ledoux said.

Ledoux grew up on an 88-acre farm in North Brookfield, which ignited her love for food. After Dalton left the hospital, they talked about all the foods he couldn’t eat — including granola bars because many were nut-based.

When a severe allergic reaction to nuts landed Rob Dalton in the hospital on his fourth date with Nicole Ledoux, it introduced Ledoux to the world of food allergies.

That motivated her to create bars from seeds that didn’t contain nuts, were healthy, and — most important — tasted delicious. They made the bars in their apartment kitchen and brought them on their triathlon trainings. Soon, the couple began passing out hundreds of them to other athletes in Boston. They went on to start a company, naming it 88 Acres after the farm. Eventually, they approached Whole Foods.

“Our pitch was that we’re going to bring new customers into this category who have never been able to shop down this aisle before,” Ledoux said.

The supermarket chain agreed to launch 88 Acres throughout the North Atlantic region. Instead of using third-party manufacturing facilities, the startup built its own supply chain to have control over the process, maintain an allergen-free environment, and rethink the way food manufacturing jobs are created.

“Landing the Whole Foods account gave us the comfort of knowing that we’d have somewhere to sell or initial production runs,” Ledoux said. “But we wanted to make sure that we were starting in a way that allowed us to grow the business at a pace that made sense.”

The company built its first bakery in 2014 in Dorchester with support from Commonwealth Kitchen, a nonprofit food-business incubator.

“To see any business in the food industry actually make it, survive COVID, continue to be strong and live with their values in how they treat their employees and how they source ingredients and how they just go about the business is exciting to see,” Executive Director of Commonwealth Kitchen Jen Faigel said. “It’s a really powerful example of businesses that do well by doing good.”

Ledoux and Dalton hired their first employee later that summer. Before that, Dalton’s dad and Ledoux drove from Allston to Dorchester at 5 a.m. to make bars. Dalton would come after work along with some friends to help out at night. The process often took 18 hours.

Today, 88 Acres has 70 people working across three shifts with minimum wages of $20 an hour, and the vast majority of hires have been hired through referrals.

“At that first 1,800 square foot bakery, we were baking 800 bars at a time,” Ledoux said. “We now bake 100,000 bars a day.”

88 Acres offers allergen-friendly bars and butters with whole seeds and simple ingredients. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Their bars, seed butters, and seed’nolas are free of the top nine food allergens. They are distributed nationally in Whole Foods, and also sold by retailers in Massachusetts such as Roche Bros., Stop & Shop, Market Basket, and independent grocers such as Allandale Farm and Crosby’s Marketplace.

“This is the most important region for us [because] it’s our home and it’s the home of our broader team and it’s the area where we can have the most tangible impact from a job creation standpoint,” Dalton said.

In 2018, 88 Acres moved its warehouse to Canton and continued production in the Dorchester bakery.

88 Acres received funding out of CEI Ventures’ Good Jobs Fund in 2022 to support business expansion and fund their second bakery in Canton, which is opening this month. Businesses that meet the Good Jobs framework provide employees with a living wage, basic benefits, and a fair and engaging workplace.

“We’re excited about the company,” Chandler Jones, managing director for CEI Ventures, said. “It’s really meaningful to see these companies thrive, grow and create more jobs.”

The new Canton space has five times the capacity the company previously had and room to bring in new equipment. The company plans to consolidate operations there, and will close the Dorchester bakery and original Canton warehouse by the end of the year.

The company bars are also available at colleges ― including Northeastern University, Boston College, Harvard University, and UMass Amherst ― as well as in Boston Public Schools.

What began as Ledoux’s challenge to create the perfect granola bar for Dalton has now evolved into a company that recently attracted the attention of Governor Maura Healey. In January, Healey toured the Dorchester bakery, speaking about the benefits and challenges of growing a business in Massachusetts.

”We are really focused on creating non-stigmatizing and delicious food for everybody,” Ledoux said.

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.