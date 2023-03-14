For many, SVB’s collapse raises a scary question: How safe is my money?

That’s about as strong of a guarantee as you can get. To emphasize the point, many banks have stickers plastered on the doors to their branch offices emblazoned with big, block letters: “FDIC.,” which stands for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The independent government agency was created by Congress in the 1930s to, as it says on its website , “maintain stability and public confidence in the nation’s financial system” by insuring deposits and supervising financial institutions “for safety, soundness, and consumer protection.”

For the vast majority of people with money deposited in banks, their money is rock-solid safe. It’s guaranteed by the “full faith and credit of the United States government” to at least $250,000 per depositor.

Credit unions are also rock-solid, backed by the National Credit Union Administration, which is the equivalent of the FDIC for credit unions.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be concerned about the failure of two banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, which has branch offices in Boston, Newton and Wellesley. Bank failures are worrisome under most circumstances, but they usually are not a sign that ordinary depositors are in danger of losing their savings.

Still, that unease was reflected in the crowd that lined up outside the SVB branch office in Wellesley on Monday morning. Most could not be dissuaded from withdrawing their money, even after receiving assurance that the government was backstopping all deposits — including those above $250,000.

Those assurances were delivered in person by two representatives of the FDIC, which took control of SVB on Friday. The FDIC is funded by premiums paid by banks, not taxpayer dollars.

Another source of local anxiety was the fate of First Republic Bank, a San Francisco-based bank with a business model similar to SVB’s and a big deposit base in Massachusetts. Its stock price had plummeted in recent days before soaring more than 50 percent in trading on Tuesday.

Here’s some answers to questions you may have:

Q. How does a bank fail?

A. Banks are businesses. They’re out to make money. They use the money consumers deposit with them to make investments and loans, expecting returns on those investments and loans to be higher than the interest they are paying on deposits, thus a net profit.

Q. But what goes wrong to cause a bank to shut down?

A. If a lot of depositors suddenly withdraw their deposits it can create a “bank run,” or bank panic. Panicky withdrawals by some depositors can lead to an ever-increasing number of frightened depositors demanding their money, too. At some point, the bank may run out cash needed to continue paying out withdrawals. At that point, the bank fails.

Q. Why wouldn’t a bank have enough cash to pay all of its depositors?

A. Because it may have invested most of its deposits in long-term investments that can’t be easily converted to cash. SVB, for instance, had billions invested in longer-term bonds.

Q. Why didn’t the financial reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis prevent the most recent bank failure?

A. That question will be the subject of much analysis. But one apparent factor is that, in 2018, Congress loosened regulations on banks with less than $250 billion — such as SVB and Signature Bank of New York, which both failed. The CEO of SVB had testified before Congress, arguing that banks like his should not be subject to the higher scrutiny required of bigger banks.

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Q. What kinds of bank deposits are protected?

A. Checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and bank-issued cashier’s checks and money orders. You are insured for up to $250,000 when adding up your various checking, savings, and other accounts at one bank. If you have a joint account with a spouse you each get $250,000 in coverage, for a potential total of $500,000 in a single joint account. You are also separately insured up to $250,000 at each bank you use.

FDIC insurance also separately covers a half dozen “ownership categories,” including retirement accounts and trusts. Those categories require close analysis and the FDIC suggests consulting a financial or legal advisor.

Q. Will I lose accrued interest?

A. No, you are covered dollar-for-dollar, including principal and any accrued interest through the date of the insured bank’s closing, up to the insurance limit.

Q. How can I confirm my bank has FDIC protection?

A. Check the FDIC’s BankFind tool, which permits searches by bank name or web address.

Q. How can I confirm my credit union has NCUA protection?

A. Check here.

Q. Do any banks protect deposits above $250,000?

A. Yes, in Massachusetts, savings banks are also protected by the Depositors Insurance Fund, a private, industry-sponsored fund that for almost 100 years has insured deposits above FDIC limits at member banks. “No depositor has ever lost a penny in a bank insured by both the FDIC and the DIF,” DIF says on its website. (All DIF member banks are FDIC members.)

Q. How do I find out if my bank is a DIF member?

A. The DIF lists about 70 savings banks here.

Q. Do credit unions offer protection of deposits above $250,000?

A. Yes, the Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation guarantees deposits above $250,000. “No consumer has ever lost a penny of their savings in an MSIC insured credit union,” it says on its website. Check here to see if your credit union belongs to MSIC.

Q. What is the state’s banking industry saying about the SVB failure?

A. “The Massachusetts banking industry is strong, resilient and well-capitalized,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts Banking Association. “The 132 FDIC-insured banks operating across the Commonwealth have a different and more diversified business model than that of Silicon Valley Bank.”

“We urge continued patience as the process works itself out and remind the citizens and businesses of the Commonwealth that Massachusetts banks are available to assist,” it said.

Q. Can I check up on the health of my bank?

A. The FDIC does not make public its problem bank list, but you can find a ton of financial and regulatory data on its website. You can also look up banks and credit unions on Weiss Ratings, which provide a safety rating by letter grade.

A bank or credit union may be showing signs of financial troubles if it abruptly closes multiple branch offices, lays off staff, or significantly increases fees. Such harbingers of trouble don’t seem to be currently present in Massachusetts.

Q. Were there obvious signs that SVB was in trouble?

A. One sign: SVB’s shares had lost about 65 percent of their value over the previous year. And some analysts have noted that the value of securities in the bank’s portfolio had also plunged.

Q. Are online-only banks as safe as brick-and-mortar ones?

A. Most online bank accounts are FDIC insured just like brick-and-mortar banks.

Q. What about scams?

A. Scam artists thrive on disruption and stress. Beware of any attempts to obtain your personal banking information by telephone, email, or text message by anyone saying they’re acting on behalf of your bank, the FDIC, NCUA, or other entity.

