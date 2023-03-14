South Shore, Dedham Savings banks to merge, but keep their respective brands

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank and Dedham Institution for Savings announced on Tuesday that they have inked a merger deal that would combine the two banks, while keeping the banks’ names and much of their systems separate. While they technically will combine under 1831 Bancorp — Dedham Savings’s holding company — the intent is for this deal to be a merger of equals that gives both banks more resources to expand their digital services and improve their buying power.

The deal also provides a succession plan for Dedham Savings chief executive, Peter Brown, who is 65. Brown will be CEO of the mutual holding company until he retires three years from now, when South Shore Bank CEO Jim Dunphy, who is 56, will take over.

Combined, the two banks have $4 billion in assets, and about 450 employees — roughly split evenly between the two institutions. Dedham Savings has nine full service branches, primarily in the suburbs southwest of Boston, while South Shore has 14, largely in the suburbs southeast of the city. No job cuts or office closings are planned. As of June 30, the two banks together had nearly $3.6 billion in deposits, which would have put them around 20th in terms of market share in the state if they were combined at the time.

Both are mutual banks, which means they are operated on behalf of their depositors and communities, not shareholders. Both banks have been in business for nearly two centuries.

“These are community assets that someone created 180-plus years ago,” Dunphy said. “Our jobs are to be fiduciaries and to keep them going. ... What we’re doing is setting this up so the next 100 years will be there.”

Peter Brown (left) and Jim Dunphy are combining their two banks, Dedham Savings and South Shore Bank, under one holding company. Photo courtesy of South Shore Bank

The merger talks began last spring, long before the demise of Silicon Valley Bank sparked a renewed interest in the health of regional banks. Unlike with SVB, all savings accounts at Dedham Savings and South Shore Bank are completely insured above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. limit of $250,000 through a state program known as DIF, or the Depositors Insurance Fund.

The two CEOs met up for lunch at Legal Sea Foods in Braintree in May at the suggestion of two members of their respective boards, and immediately hit it off. Several more meetings followed as they became serious about bringing the two banks together.

“South Shore and Dedham are well capitalized, they’re very stable banks,” Brown said. “In this case, the reason is purely looking down the road and trying to establish ourselves as a little bit larger bank that will allow us to get into areas we might not be able to get into on our own.”

Brown said the two banks won’t merge “out of the gate,” just the holding companies. However, they may combine the banks and operations under one brand name down the line. They’ll be able to do methodically, once under the same corporate roof, to minimize customer disruption and to pick the best systems of both banks. The holding company merger still needs to be approved by state and federal regulators.

“These are two very strong institutions and this is only going to make us stronger,” Dunphy said. “Employees and clients will all benefit when we pull this together over the next couple of years.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.