Waltham distributor Slade Gorton sold

Waltham-based seafood distributor Slade Gorton has reached a deal to be acquired by Cooke Inc., one of North America’s largest seafood companies. The Massachusetts seafood distributor, which has partnerships with hundreds of food service companies and retail customers, has been owned by members of the Gorton family since its founding nearly a century ago. Executives Kim Gorton, the CEO, and Mike Gorton Jr., executive vice president, will remain in their roles under Cooke’s ownership. (Slade Gorton is not affiliated with Gorton’s Seafood of Gloucester.) Terms of the sale were not disclosed, and the future of the Slade Gorton name and brand has not yet been determined. Slade Gorton employs 82 people, while New Brunswick-based Cooke employs about 4,000. Cooke, also a family-owned business, has been on a seafood shopping spree as of late, including with the acquisition in 2020 of Mariner Seafood of New Bedford. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

RIDE HAILING

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

California appeals court upholds law on Uber, Lyft drivers

A California appeals court said Monday that Proposition 22, the ballot measure passed by state voters in 2020 that classified Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors rather than as employees, should remain state law. The decision by three appeals court judges overturned the ruling last year by a California Superior Court judge, who said the proposition was “unenforceable.” It was a victory for companies like Uber, which use gig drivers to transport passengers and deliver food, but do not pay costs that an employer would have to pay. Those costs can include drivers’ unemployment insurance, health insurance, and business expenses. Still, the appeals court ruling was not the final say. The Service Employees International Union, which, along with several drivers, filed a lawsuit challenging Proposition 22 in early 2021, is expected to appeal the decision to the California Supreme Court, which would then have several months to decide whether to hear the case. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

BANK FALLOUT

Sweden’s biggest pension fund loses more than $2b with US bank failures

The chief executive of Sweden’s biggest pension fund, Alecta, admitted its $2.1 billion bet on three niche US banks tied to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was “a big failure.” “Obviously it’s a big failure for us as an investor,” Magnus Billing said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “We need to learn something from that and take actions based on the lessons learned.” The CEO’s comments come a day after Alecta said it would probably write off its entire holding in SVB and Signature Bank at a cost of about $1.1 billion. Those losses could rise given the fund invested a total of $915 million in First Republic Bank. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A group of women walk along a street in Seoul on March 13, 2023. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

INTERNATIONAL

South Korea backtracks on longer work week after blowback from younger workers

South Korea will reconsider its plan to raise the maximum weekly work hours to 69 after its “MZ Generation” of millennials and Generation Z members balked at the idea many saw as destroying a healthy work-life balance. The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed relevant agencies to reconsider plans to revise the current cap of 52 hours and “communicate better with the public, especially with Generation Z and millennials,” press secretary Kim Eun-hye said in a statement Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SATELLITES

Amazon to launch Internet from space next year

Amazon plans to launch its first Project Kuiper production satellites in 2024 and start beta testing its ambitious Internet-from-space service with customers the same year. Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, revealed the timeline at a satellite industry trade show in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. He also showcased various prototype user terminals that future customers will use to tap into the satellite constellation. The prototypes included three different sized antennas, including a small seven-inch-square model only slightly bigger than an Amazon Kindle. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOD

Egg prices finally come down

Egg prices tumbled for the first time in five months in a long-awaited ease in the cost of the staple food which has been ravaged by the world’s worst-ever outbreak of bird flu. Prices fell 6.7 percent last month, and declines in oranges and bacon will help to make breakfast slightly less expensive in the United States, according to Labor Department data released on Tuesday. Eggs recently soared to a record as avian influenza killed tens of millions of birds. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Fast fashion behemoth addresses clothing waste

H & M is launching a resale platform with ThredUp Inc., as global apparel companies try to make a dent in the clothing waste they produce and seize on a potential new source of revenue. H&M started its first resale platform in the US market, H&M Pre-Loved, on Tuesday with around 30,000 items of used women’s and kids’ clothing and accessories on hm.thredup.com. The Swedish apparel company, among the biggest in the world, is the largest retailer to sell used clothing and accessories via ThredUp’s resale platform. ThredUp is already working with several dozen other brands and, since the beginning of the year, has launched resale programs with J. Crew and Kate Spade, among others. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

Signage is displayed on the exterior of the Microsoft Corp. flagship store in New York, on July 14, 2018. Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

GAMING

Microsoft to put video games on cloud platform

Microsoft said Tuesday that it has struck a deal to make Xbox PC video games available on the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform, its latest move to appease antitrust regulators scrutinizing its purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard. The tech giant said the 10-year agreement would also include Activision Blizzard titles like the popular Call of Duty franchise if or when the acquisition gets approved. Microsoft has been announcing new partnerships as it tries to persuade regulators in the United States and Europe to allow the $69 billion all-cash transaction to go through. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Saudi Arabia to buy Boeing planes

Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. The new airline, called Riyadh Air, will buy 39 787-9 jets, with options for 33 more, while existing state-owned carrier Saudia will purchase 39 787 and have a top-up option for another 10, Boeing said. The jets will be fitted with General Electric engines. The White House put the deal value at almost $37 billion, though big customers typically receive steep discounts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Novo Nordisk will also cut insulin prices

Another major insulin maker has promised steep price cuts, as pressure grows on drug makers and insurers to trim the cost of a medication that millions of Americans need. Novo Nordisk said Tuesday that it will slash some of its US insulin prices up to 75 percent starting next year. The announcement comes less than two weeks after rival Eli Lilly said it will drop some of its prices by 70 percent or more later this year. The American Diabetes Association says more than 8 million Americans use insulin, which the body needs to convert food into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin. Research has shown that prices for the drug have more than tripled in the past couple of decades. High prices have prompted federal lawmakers including President Biden to call for a broad cap on patient costs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS