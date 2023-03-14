Make the rounds during Dine Out Boston

Dine Out Boston kicked off on Sunday and ends on Saturday, March 25, with nearly 150 eateries taking part. Twice a year (March and August), restaurants offer multi-course, prix fixe menus during lunch ($22, $27, or $32) and dinner ($36, $41, or $46). Meet Boston, formerly known as the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, sponsors the program that started 21 years ago as Restaurant Week Boston. Discover gems in the city’s neighborhoods, Cambridge and Somerville, and surrounding towns and enjoy top restaurants that might ordinarily be a splurge but at reasonable prices. In the South End, Black Lamb and The Butcher Shop are participating, the Seaport’s Tuscan Kitchen, as well as old favorites like the Union Oyster House and the North End’s Bricco and Mare. The website, dineoutboston.com, makes it easy to search by town or cuisine. It’s best to make reservations. Also, participate in an auction until March 29 and bid on $100 restaurant gift certificates that support local charities. This year proceeds from DOBauction.com help the Esplanade Association and Zumix.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND