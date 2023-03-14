March Madness is for all levels of basketball enthusiasts

If you’re really only there to watch your alma mater, but mostly hang out, these events are for you.

Level 1: I can enjoy watching a game while chatting with friends, especially if there’s food and drinks.

March Madness means different things for different people. For some, it’s casually passing by TV screens playing games while mostly focusing on delectable game-time bites. For others, it means meticulously thought-out brackets and eating, sleeping, and breathing basketball for three weeks. Here are some events for all types of March Madness enthusiasts depending on your level of commitment to the games.

March Chicken Madness Lily P’s in Cambridge reached out to their Instagram followers to round up creative ideas for new chicken sandwiches for their menu to be entered into a bracket format like March Madness. Voting has begun on which sandwiches will move on to the next rounds, ending with just one winner. The winner will get a $50 gift card to buy even more chicken. The restaurant and bar will also show the NCAA games throughout the month with food, drinks, live music, darts, and more. 50 Binney St, Cambridge. lilypschicken.com

March Madness Fun Run Run with Kier Byrnes Freedom Runners — a “Camberville” running group for all levels — for March Madness. While you may have previously spotted their members in “Follow me to the beer!” T-shirts, participants of this fun run are encouraged to wear their favorite NCAA team’s jerseys and discuss their brackets with new and old friends. The run starts and ends at Premiere on Broadway in Magoun Square. March 21, 7–9:30 p.m. Free. 517 Broadway St., Somerville. kbfreedomrunners.com

Level 2: I put some thought into my bracket, and I am following one or two teams.

If you know your way around a bracket and want to pay attention to games — at least when your favorite teams are playing — this is for you.

Kings Dining and Entertainment will screen all of the March Madness tournament games at all of their Massachusetts locations. Kings Dining and Entertainment

Kings Dining and Entertainment All of the Massachusetts Kings Dining and Entertainment locations — Seaport, Back Bay, Burlington, Dedham, and Lynnfield — will be screening the March Madness tournament games live. Giveaways and drink specials will also be abound, but if that night’s pairing isn’t your flavor, bowling, bocce, and bar games are just steps away. Kings Dining and Entertainment. Seaport, Back Bay, Burlington, Dedham, Lynnfield. kings-de.com

NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge Neponset River Regional Chamber is hosting its first March Madness bracket challenge where one winner will enjoy half of the proceeds from bracket participants. Brackets are $20 a pop and must be completed by Wednesday at 5 p.m. Challengers and the like are welcome to join the chamber’s Sweet 16 watch party on March 23 at Irish Brewing Boston. Online. nrrchamber.com

Level 3: Basketball is life.

If you are as devoted to basketball as Dani Rojas is to soccer in “Ted Lasso,” here are some March Madness celebrations to elevate the experience.

High Street Place has a 30-foot video wall where March Madness games will be played. High Street Place

Munch Madness Ride-or-die March Madness enthusiasts can head to downtown food hall, High Street Place. Its elaborate March Madness watch parties feature reserved seating and dining packages for 12 to 30 guests. The hall will screen the tournament on a 30-foot video wall, an in-your-face viewing experience for all fans — you don’t need to book a package to stay for the game — with 20 food and drink vendors for more than enough options to (at least) get you through halftime. March 15-18, 23-25. April 1 and 3. Packages start at $750. High Street Place, 100 High St. eventbrite.com

P.L.A.Y. Network’s 6th Annual March Madness Tournament Participants can create March Madness brackets and watch the opening games at Hurricane’s at the Garden on Thursday night. Each ticket includes an appetizer, a drink, and a bracket, with the winning bracket to receive two tickets to a Celtics game. The event supports Horizons for Homeless Children, a nonprofit that works to help children experiencing homelessness access education, play, and family support. Thursday, brackets are due by 10:30 a.m., event begins at 6 p.m., $25. 150 Canal St. eventbrite.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.