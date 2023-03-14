fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

A new strawberry just dropped

The Koyo Berry is bright ruby red and about 2 inches long, and they come in packs of six.

Updated March 14, 2023, 47 minutes ago
The new Koyo Berry from Oishii, the indoor vertical farm in Jersey City, N.J.VIA OISHII/NYT

Oishii, the indoor vertical farm in Jersey City, N.J., devoted to raising exquisite strawberries without herbicides or pesticides, has introduced a new variety, the Koyo Berry. These giant berries, bright ruby red and about 2 inches long, come in packs of six with each nestled in its own compartment under the observation roof of the plastic package. They exude a persistent candied fragrance even before the container is opened. A lusciously flavorful year-round treat, sweet with true strawberry flavor, they deserve to be enjoyed on their own with perhaps a pillow of crème fraîche alongside. The Koyo Berry, $15 for six, freshdirect.com.

NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

Boston Globe video