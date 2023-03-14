A new strawberry just dropped

Oishii, the indoor vertical farm in Jersey City, N.J., devoted to raising exquisite strawberries without herbicides or pesticides, has introduced a new variety, the Koyo Berry. These giant berries, bright ruby red and about 2 inches long, come in packs of six with each nestled in its own compartment under the observation roof of the plastic package. They exude a persistent candied fragrance even before the container is opened. A lusciously flavorful year-round treat, sweet with true strawberry flavor, they deserve to be enjoyed on their own with perhaps a pillow of crème fraîche alongside. The Koyo Berry, $15 for six, freshdirect.com.

NEW YORK TIMES