Prezza manager-server Joe Buccieri never says no

“I’ve been in this business forever. As long as my legs hold up, I’ll be doing it for a long time,” he says.

If you’ve gone out for Italian food in the past four or so decades, chances are Joe Buccieri waited on you. The 55-year-old server and manager began his career as a teenage busboy at Felicia’s in the North End. He went on to jobs at Z Teresa’s, also in the North End; Donatello’s in Saugus; Davio’s in the Back Bay; and Fiore in the North End. Now, he commutes from his home in Revere back to the North End once more, for a manager-server job at Prezza.

How did you get your start? Tell me everything.

If you go all the way back, I was a busboy at Felicia’s when I was like 16 years old. My family grew up in the North End. We moved to East Boston, so it wasn’t too far. You know, you just go back to your roots. I started bussing and just loved the business, loved taking care of people, loved talking to people.

From Felicia’s, this is a whirlwind tour. I started serving at Z Teresa’s way back when, where Strega is on Hanover Street. From there, I went to Donatello’s up on Route 1 in Saugus. I wanted to get into management, and my first management job was Fiore, back in the North End. I wanted to do the managing part — which, quite honestly: You do the same thing. You just dress up nicer. You wear a suit. At the end of the day, we’re taking care of guests, whether you’re wearing a suit or an apron. Steve DiFillippo gave me a shot at Davio’s to become the general manager, and I was there for 14 years on Arlington Street, and then they sent me to open up Lynnfield.

Then I went up to Teresa’s in North Reading. Family friends owned the restaurant. They were from East Boston; the Yebba family. And they approached me and said: “Any chance you can come work with us? We really could use the help.” So they caught me at a weak moment, I guess. Then I went back to the North End.

What’s your take on the outdoor dining situation in the North End?

Personally, I think it’s great. I mean, it helps all the restaurants. It doesn’t hurt them. Looking at it from the residents’ point of view: Sure. It’s tough because you lose parking spots. So it could be an inconvenience for them. But I thought it was really nice for the North End. … Even the residents, I think they’re going to miss it.

What’s the compromise?

I always thought Hanover Street should have been a closed street where they had sidewalk seating. I always said that it would be a great street to just close off and have people walk it, but then you have the fire trucks. You have the emergency vehicles, which is hard to do. But a compromise. … Maybe it’s a minimum; maybe it’s less seating outside but still some seating. At the end of the day, it helps everybody.

How has the North End changed over the years?

There weren’t as many restaurants, you know? You could still walk around. I think it’s just gotten a little more congested. These apartment buildings, they just keep going up and up. I think it’s more people just moving into the city. Parking is tough. Closing the tunnel on the weekends, that makes it hard to get into the city. We had a building collapse, where a roof caved in — the building was vacant — and the street’s been closed for over three weeks now. You can’t come down Fleet Street. They have barriers, and you have to walk down. And they’re not letting you by because they’re worried; they have to take the building down piece by piece.

They’re starting to a film movie at Bova’s, Ben Affleck’s movie. So, imagine that little area is closed off. I always tell people either Uber in or maybe park at one of the outskirts, you know, the parking lots. And just walk around, because it’s a great place to walk around. I mean, there’s so much history.

How has the Boston food scene changed since you were first working as a server?

I think it’s just it’s gotten bigger. I mean, you go down the Seaport now, it’s just so big. It’s a city within a city. The restaurants are just big. Big floor plans. Big dining rooms. Big, private spaces. You can’t make a small restaurant anymore. It’s big or go home, I guess. And they’re all successful. I look at Davio’s in the Seaport: That thing is a beast. They’re just large restaurants and, you know, they fill them. At first, I always thought that, sometimes it’s too many restaurants. But I think the more restaurants, the better, because people are going to come down. If they can’t get into that restaurant, they’ll go to another. You know, eventually they’ll get to yours.

How did how did COVID affect your career? So what did you do during that period?

We had closed for renovation of the restaurant a week before COVID. We didn’t know anything about COVID. So the restaurant was getting remodeled, and we were closed for a week. Then we reopened — my dog is attacking me, I’m sorry.

I’m sorry.

So then we were able to do takeout. I volunteered for everything, not that I wanted to get out of the house, but I wanted to do something. People preordered and we tried to do takeout where we ran it out to their cars. We did that for a little bit. Then we closed, then we reopened for minimal dining, where we had all the plastic panels up. I was one of the servers there. And then we closed again and waited until we were able to go full capacity. You know, we hung in there. We did a few virtual wine dinners, which was great. Everyone was into Zoom calls. So I would deliver food to all these houses for a cooking class-slash-wine dinner, and each course would be where the winemaker would talk about it. We were just trying to do something, just to keep us going. And we made it.

I learned a lot from COVID. I learned that I could drink an awful lot early in the day! No, I learned that people are strong. They’re resilient. They fought through it. And, you know, we lost some people. We lost a lot of people, friends and family. But, you know, we did get through it. And hopefully something like that will never happen again.

I think a lot of people wonder: Can you make a living as a server in Boston? How do you do that?

You have to work a lot, and you have to work hard. I can do it. I have a little house in Revere, with my family. I work five nights, sometimes six. I definitely have to work hard, no question about it. But at the end of the day, you can definitely make a living. Sometimes, when the body hurts a little bit, I’ll manage a couple of nights. It’s not that you’re not working any harder, but it’s just a little relief sometimes.

Are Bostonians good tippers?

They are. Everyone is generous.

Joe Torre helps a fan who asked for a selfie. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Tell me about your most memorable customers over the years.

Going back to the Davio’s days, I became a Yankees fan. It’s kind of funny. Joe Torre was the manager, and he was a regular customer at Davio’s when they were in town. And he would always come in after the game, so it was always late. So it would always be me, one server, and restaurant would be closed, but we would take care of him.

One night they were all in. There was a rain-out game, and the phone started ringing. It was a Saturday. And everyone started calling. Don Zimmer, Joe Torre, [Don] Mattingly, I mean, they all just came in, one at a time. “Hey, Joe, I need a table.” And we’re walking through. Joe Torre comes in the restaurant, it’s packed, and he waits at the door for me, and I’m walking into his table. And he’s like, “Who’s here?” I’m just rattling off who’s in the building, his guys. And he’s like: “OK, send me all the checks.” He takes care of his whole team, you know, whoever was in the restaurant. So I got really friendly with them over the years. At the end of his era, they were signing baseballs one night, and I wasn’t there. And they were in our wine room. He flipped the ball to Steve [DiFillippo] and says, “Make sure Joe gets one of these baseballs.”

I never cared for an autograph; the handshake was fine. But I just got friendly with them and talked to them. You can look back at your phone and see all the people who had your cellphone who didn’t want to call the restaurant. They felt more important calling you on your cellphone. I looked back and I said, “Wow, these people used to call us. Pretty good!”

Are there places you went to when you were younger that you wish were still around?

Felicia’s was a really old Italian place, where Felicia used to just run around the restaurant. My brother’s christening was there. We had private parties there. It was a friendly atmosphere. There was another little Chinese restaurant, believe it or not, called Bogart’s on State Street. My father was in the business, too, and he ended up being a manager over there. We used to go to that Chinese restaurant as a kid coming into the city. We lived in East Boston. Taking the train into the city was always fun.

What was East Boston like then versus now?

A lot of people would say, you know, you could sit on your front steps. It was really, everyone knew everybody. The culture has changed. It’s beautiful. I mean, they built it up. That Jeffries Point area, the Maverick area, everything is built up and absolutely gorgeous. Back in the day growing up, everyone knew everybody; you could leave your front door unlocked, and everyone would take care of each other. If my mom wasn’t around, I could go to the neighbors’.

Beef Wellington at Davio's. Dzinnik Darius

Where do go in Revere? Any local favorite places?

I like Bianchi’s pizza on the beach. I go up to Davio’s in Lynnfield. There’s a nice Italian restaurant up in Beverly called Rosetti’s that we like. I love cooking. So if I have a chance to stay home and cook, I don’t mind. I love cooking Italian, and I love barbecuing. So I’ll keep my grill all winter long if I can, as long as there’s no snow.

My mom was a great cook. She passed, but I tried to keep her little recipes. Nothing was written down. You just add this and you add that, you know?

What’s your favorite snack?

Chocolate chip ice cream.

Where from?

If I have to go to a supermarket, it could be Brigham’s or Friendly’s. If I go to an ice cream shop, I like to take a ride up to Middleton and go to Richardson’s Ice Cream. Then you can hit golf balls, too, so you can kill two birds with one stone. I love golf.

Any reservation secrets?

I always joke around with concierges and stuff: “Why is 7 o’clock the time to go eat?” We have plenty of room. We like to do early seating, a middle seating, and a late seating. You call us, you’ll get in no problem. I never say no. I learned that you never say no. You can’t say, “No, I don’t have that.” Say, “I don’t have that time, but can I get you this time?” Even going back to when I served, I hated to say no. If I can make it and the kitchen can make it, we’re doing it.

That’s the definition of hospitality, right?

I believe so. You know, what are we doing? We’re not digging ditches. We’re serving people food and drink. I mean, put a smile on your face and just have fun doing it. And I have over the years.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.