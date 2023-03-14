Recipe: Cook Irish Soda Farls in a dry skillet till golden, then slather with butter or jam

Makes 8

Many Irish-American bakers are heading into their kitchens to whip up a batch of soda bread this week. There's another bread made with the same basic ingredients that's popular in Ireland but less well known here. Irish Soda Farls, named for their thin, triangular shapes, are a smaller, simpler version of the well-known soda loaf, minus add-ins like currants and caraway seeds. The individual farls are cooked in a dry skillet, rather than in the oven. The liquid in the batter is buttermilk, but you can substitute 1 scant cup of whole milk mixed with 1 teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice. The farls require only 15 to 20 minutes in the pan, and because they're so easy, they're a sure-fire recipe even for novice bakers. Once they're cooked, split the warm triangles open and slather them with butter or jam. They do well as the vehicle for a tasty condiment. Or complete your breakfast with runny-yolked eggs.

3½ cups flour 2 teaspoons baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1½ cups buttermilk, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt.

2. Make a well in the center. Pour in the buttermilk. With a wooden spoon, stir the mixture until it forms a dough that has mostly come together. Add more buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time, if there are dry patches in the bottom of the bowl.

3. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured counter. Knead gently until the dough forms a ball.

4. Divide the dough in half. Form 2 smaller balls. Flatten each ball into a 6-to-8-inch round that is about 1/2-inch thick. With a long sharp knife, cut the disks in half, then in half again, to form 8 triangles.

5. Heat a large cast-iron or other heavy-based skillet over medium-low heat. Working in batches, set four of the triangles in the pan. Cook 6 to 10 minutes on a side, or until they are golden brown and cooked through. (Total cooking time is 12 to 20 minutes.) Repeat with the remaining farls. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly.

6. Serve warm with butter and jam.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick