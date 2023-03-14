There’s nothing fishy about bringing anchovies to a neighborhood Gourmet Club

Anyhow, since I can’t steal Mick’s moves, I can at least steal his daughter’s idea. She wrote about how she and her friends hold monthly Gourmet Club feasts that kick dinner parties up a notch with rules: Each meal has a theme and soundtrack, chosen by the host; each guest is assigned a course (appetizer, dessert, et cetera); each member must share their recipe with the group and, ahem, make the dish from scratch. Everyone also brings a bottle to pair with the feast.

Karis Jagger is one half of Hey Sistah, an LA-based cross-cultural food blog with Fabienne Tabock. Lest you think this is the idle hobby of a celebrity wastrel, the duo are also producers. They recently released “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” an acclaimed Netflix series.

Do you wish you could see your friends with more regularity? Do you enjoy food? Are you willing to experiment with unusual recipes in a non-judgmental setting? Then start a Gourmet Club, an idea I shamelessly stole from Mick Jagger’s daughter. I shall explain.

My husband and I now have our own Gourmet Club with a dozen food-loving friends. We try to meet every other month — COVID complicated things. But, when we do meet, we go all out, with themes including TV-series-inspired foods, New Orleans, and food from music videos. Most recently, our friends held a long-delayed Scandinavian night complete with Aquavit, creamed herring, gravlax, an ABBA soundtrack, and seven suburban couples dressed in wool sweaters with skis and goggles as photo props. Someone made Agurksalat, a briny cucumber salad with a hint of sugar; there were also Swedish meatballs (not from IKEA), rolled in allspice and nutmeg, and tarteletter, a buttery chicken-and-asparagus tart. One friend, a former bouncer at a Norwegian nightspot, presided over an ice luge from Brookline Ice Co.

We were assigned an appetizer. When I chose anchovies as the main ingredient, my husband checked out and focused on growing a beard. But do not scoff at the humble anchovy. When handled with respect, it’s more than a polarizing pizza topping. I made a simple version of gubbröra — also known as “Old Man’s Mix” — an anchovy-and-egg paste smeared on rye, usually served as a late-night snack after copious beer. However, it is good enough to eat sober. There are many versions floating around; I adapted mine from a recipe at www.swedishfood.com.

Gubbröra, also known as "Old Man's Mix," as shown at a recent Gourmet Club dinner party. Jennifer Beaumont Wilfrid

It’s also incredibly easy to make. I bought Fruits de Mer ready-to-eat anchovies in oil from Wegman’s ($8.99 per pack, and not too salty), augmented with a couple of measlier tins containing its grayer brethren. Next, grab a small tub of sour cream, a red onion, a sprig of fresh dill and a bundle of chives, a half-dozen eggs, and a loaf of rye bread.

Hard-boil and chop the eggs (boil for nine minutes to avoid runny yolks); dice half the red onion; and chop your dill. Plop half the tub of sour cream into a bowl — you can eyeball it, depending on your cream preference — and pour in the anchovies with oil, egg mixture, onions, and dill. Next, use an immersion blender to create a slightly lumpy paste. You should see little pops of egg yolk and onion. Add salt to taste.

Smear onto thinly sliced and sturdily toasted rye, with snipped chives as garnish. Make sure your rye is fully browned to avoid sogginess. The result is akin to whitefish pate, with a lemony zip, ready in just about 20 minutes. I still have a bowl in my fridge, which I’ll spread onto a King’s Hawaiian roll for lunch. That’s the best part of Gourmet Club: Besides incriminating photos, there are always leftovers.

