14-year-old boy dies, woman critically injured in overnight shooting in Brockton

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2023, 24 minutes ago

A 14-year-old boy died and a 39-year-old woman was critically injured in an overnight shooting in Brockton, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at 93 Tribou St. and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to a tweet by Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office.

The incident is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.

