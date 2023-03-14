14-year-old boy dies, woman critically injured in overnight shooting in Brockton

A 14-year-old boy died and a 39-year-old woman was critically injured in an overnight shooting in Brockton, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at 93 Tribou St. and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to a tweet by Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office.
The incident is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
