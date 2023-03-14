Another year, another vote on renaming CCRI Newport

It has been exactly 11 months since the Rhode Island Senate voted to rename the Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus after former Senate president M. Teresa Paiva Weed, but the House declined to go along. So senators will try again today (weather depending).

It remains unclear if House leadership wants to take it up, or intends to use it as an end-of-session bargaining chip.

In the face of the House’s reluctance last year, Senate leaders even tried to attach it to a completely unrelated nursing home bill that was supported by the House, but the two chambers never came to a final agreement.