Boston Police Dept. fires sergeant, officer who had fought city’s COVID mandates

Cottone, a 15-year veteran of the department and an outspoken critic of the mayor’s policies, has led protests at City Hall and outside Wu’s Roslindale home.

The department confirmed Monday night that Sergeant Shana Cottone and Officer Joseph Abasciano had been terminated, citing misconduct.

The Boston Police Department has fired an officer and a sergeant who were both involved in the pushback against Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees that was implemented in 2021.

Abasciano is a retired Marine and Iraq veteran known for his affiliation with Back the Blue events across the state and who was investigated by the department for his presence at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington in 2021 and for attacking former vice president Mike Pence on Twitter.

Boston First Responders United, a group that Cottone leads, issued a statement Monday night announcing the firings and claiming Cottone and Abasciano’s terminations came at Wu’s direction.

“The cases against both officers are both politically motivated and retaliation for speaking out in support of personal choice and freedom of speech,” the statement said.

The group went on to claim that “exculpatory evidence provided during both officers’ respective disciplinary hearings was summarily ignored by those in charge of ensuring fair trials,” and that BPD “Internal Affairs Command staff and Mayor Wu’s cabinet level staff collud[ed] to violate the rights of these employees.”

Wu’s office referred questions to the Boston Police Department when asked for comment Monday night.

The Boston Police Department opened an internal investigation into Abasciano’s conduct in mid-January 2021 after the Globe shared Twitter posts by a user, @mailboxjoe, who another poster had publicly identified as Abasciano.

On the day of the riot, the account posted photos in D.C. of the crowds, calling it a “day for choosing.” It would go on to call Pence, who permitted the certification of votes for Joe Biden as president to proceed, “not a [godly] man” and to accuse him of treason. “I hope you never sleep well again,” @mailboxjoe wrote. “[Y]our Treasonous Act lead [sic] to the murder of an innocent girl and the death of America.”

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Abasciano had violated two rules in the department’s code of ethics “and thus he has been terminated from employment with the Boston Police Department.”

“While in the Department’s employ, Abaciano authored a series of social media posts that called into question his ability to provide police services in an unbiased and objective manner,” Cox said in a statement Monday night. “Abasciano’s conduct impairs the operation of this Department and its employees by diminishing the Departments’ reputation and trust within the community.”

Cottone, who was placed on leave last year just days before the city’s vaccine requirement went into effect, committed “multiple violations of several Department rules and procedures,” Cox said.

“Cottone’s conduct in these cases reflects a pattern and inability to adhere to the rules and procedures of this Department,” Cox said in the statement. “These violations along with Cottone’s disciplinary history render her unsuitable to continue her employment with the Boston Police Department and thus her employment has been terminated.”

In a phone interview Monday night, Cottone said she was notified of her termination earlier in the day. She said Abasciano also received notice of his firing Monday, but the Globe’s attempts to reach him that night were unsuccessful.

“They’re sending a message: shut up, get up, and get out,” Cottone said. “I’ve said from day one, it’s a campaign by Mayor Wu and her administration to shut her critics up.”

Messages were sent to the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association and the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation seeking comment Monday night.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.