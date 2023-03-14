Brooklyn man charged with murder of 75-year-old man in February in Boston

Pelzer has a warrant out of Brooklyn in connection with a Jan. 23 knife assault that “left the victim with numerous slash wounds,” officials said.

Dion Pelzer, 30, was charged with murder in connection with the killing of David MacDonald as well as a fugitive from justice charge out of New York, Hayden’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A Brooklyn, N.Y., man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly entered a 75-year-old man’s unlocked apartment in the West End and slashed his throat last month, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court Tuesday. Pelzer is slated to return to court April 12 for a pre-trial hearing, Hayden’s office said.

On Feb. 15, surveillance video showed Pelzer entering 65 Martha Road, a secured apartment building, behind a resident at around 9:30 p.m., the statement said.

Pelzer tried to enter “numerous apartments” and was testing doors on two different floors, officials said.

Pelzer allegedly entered MacDonald’s apartment and slashed his throat, then ate MacDonald’s food and slept on his couch, officials said.

MacDonald “often left his door unlocked so neighbors and Good Samaritan services such as Meals on Wheels America could bring food without him having to get up and open the door,” the prosecutor said.

At around 8:40 a.m. the next day, neighbors knocked on MacDonald’s door, “which was closed and locked” but received no response, officials said.

Surveillance video showed Pelzer leaving the building at 9:13 a.m., officials said. Pelzer also allegedly stole MacDonald’s wallet, credit card, and keys, Hayden’s office said.

MacDonald’s body was found during a well-being check later in the day, officials said.

A warrant was issued for Pelzer’s arrest last Friday after evidence and surveillance video was investigated, Hayden’s office said.

On Monday, a man, later identified as Pelzer, was arrested after Boston police responded to a disturbance at Tufts Medical Center, officials said. He was arrested after a “violent struggle,” Boston police said in a statement.

In the statement, Hayden urged people to be aware of non-residents attempting to enter a locked building.

“Everything about this case is terrifying, from this man surreptitiously entering a secured residential building, to his testing the doors on numerous units, and, ultimately, to his brutal killing of Mr. MacDonald and his remaining in the apartment with the body until the next morning,” Hayden said in the statement. “This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to be alert to a non-resident attempting to slip into a locked building behind you.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.