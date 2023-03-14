Cape and Islands DA Robert Galibois cited for failing to report car crash

The “noticeable bump” from Galibois’ 2023 GMC forced the 22-year-old driver’s 2004 Audi to strike a curb near Barnstable and Baxter roads in Hyannis , the report said.

A driver had to blow his horn, wave his arms, and speed after Galibois to get him to pull over after Galibois hit the the other driver’s car while making a u-turn on Feb. 23 , according to a Barnstable police report.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has been cited by Barnstable police for failing to report a motor vehicle crash with another vehicle he was involved with last month, according to his office and a police report.

Barnstable police cited Galibois, 53, on Monday for failure to report a motor vehicle crash, marked lanes violation, and improper turn, records show.

Galibois, a West Barnstable Democrat who took office at the beginning of the year, issued a statement Tuesday that said he “accepts responsibility for minor motor vehicle infractions.”

Galibois said he “deeply appreciates the Barnstable Police Department’s efforts and accepts responsibility for civil motor vehicle infractions.”

According to Galibois’ statement, he was on his way to a meeting at the time of the 11:18 a.m. incident.

“The other motorist was under the impression that the two cars had come into contact with one another,” Galibois’ statement said. “Upon the second motorist coming to DA Galibois’ attention, he immediately pulled over.”

According to the police report, after Rahim Edward Jr., of Sandwich, chased down Galibois, the men pulled into a parking lot and exchanged information and took photos of the damage to Edwards’ Audi.

Galibois’ first words to Edwards in the parking lot, according to the report, were: “Oh, did I hit you?”

Galibois’ calming demeanor and professional attire put Edwards at ease, the report said. Edwards refused Galibois’ offer to call police.

Six days later, on March 1, Edwards’ mother, Heather Lehtola, who owned the Audi, called police to report a hit and run involving Galibois and her son, the police report said.

Lehtola, 43, of Nashua, N.H., told police she grew “uncomfortable with the situation” after Galibois failed to respond to numerous phone calls and e-mails and her insurance company told her that “Galibois denied being involved in the crash,” the police report said.

When Galibois spoke to police on March 7, he said he made a three-point turn “once he believed safe to do so” and he never saw Edwards’ vehicle traveling on Barnstable Road,” the report said.

It was Edwards’ honking and arm-waving that caught his attention, Galibois told police.

“There were no injuries,” Galibois’ statement said. “There were no mechanical or structural issues with either car. DA Galibois observed no damage to either car at the scene.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.