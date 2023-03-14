Child rescued from underneath fallen tree in Derry, N.H.

A child, who was playing in the snow during Tuesday’s nor’easter, was rescued after they were struck and trapped by a large fallen tree in Derry, N.H., fire officials said.

Derry fire received a report of a large tree that had struck and trapped a child underneath the tree at around 1:57 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post.

“The child was reported to be playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow and witnessed the incident,” fire officials wrote.