Child rescued from underneath fallen tree in Derry, N.H.

A child, who was playing in the snow during Tuesday’s nor’easter, was rescued after they were struck and trapped by a large fallen tree in Derry, N.H., fire officials said.
Derry fire received a report of a large tree that had struck and trapped a child underneath the tree at around 1:57 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post.
“The child was reported to be playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow and witnessed the incident,” fire officials wrote.
Upon arrival, first responders found the child under a large tree and requested additional resources, officials said.
Advertisement
Derry firefighters and police officers used their hands, chainsaws, and shovels to access the child as well as stabilize the tree, officials said.
Sixteen firefighters and three police officers freed the child after 19 minutes, fire officials wrote.
The child was immediately placed in an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. The child was “found to be in good spirits” and sustained minor injuries, officials said.
There were no other injuries, according to the Facebook post.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.