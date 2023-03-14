Csean Skerritt, 34, who allegedly shot 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence to death in Mattapan, ordered held

Skerritt, who was acquitted in a prior murder case in 2017, was arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on murder and other charges, as Higgins disclosed the timeline of the fatal attack on Lawrence. He pleaded not guilty.

That’s how long it allegedly took 34-year-old Csean Skerritt to run up to 13-year-old Tyler J. Lawrence on a Mattapan street on Jan. 29, shoot him five times at close range, and flee the area in a black SUV, according to Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Julie Higgins.

Lawrence’s family listened to the details of the case from the courtroom gallery, but didn’t hear a possible explanation for the killing.

Advertisement

“At this time, we’ve yet to establish any evidence to show any connection between this defendant and 13-year-old Tyler,” Higgins said.

Skerrit stood in a dock, dressed in a white, long sleeve shirt and tie. Higgins described Skerritt’s movements on the Sunday morning Lawrence was killed, drawing on video surveillance, 911 calls, and a gunshot detection system.

Skerritt left his residence in Chelsea just after 11 a.m. that day and headed into Boston driving a black Infiniti SUV, Higgins said. His vehicle was captured on surveillance video in Dorchester at about 11:23 a.m., and in Mattapan at about 11:27 a.m., she said.

Meanwhile, Lawrence had left his grandparents’ home in Mattapan just after 11:20 a.m., and was walking through the neighborhood, Higgins said. Skerritt parked on Fremont Street and exited his vehicle at 11:30 a.m., and headed toward the intersection with Babson Street, she said.

Lawrence was on the other side of the road, she said, walking in the opposite direction. Gunfire triggered a gunshot detection system at 11:31 a.m.Skerritt allegedly fired five rounds in two seconds, Higgins said.

”The defendant fired five shots close range to Tyler striking him each time, including shots to his head,” Higgins said. ”All shell casings recovered from the area are right near where Tyler’s body is found also being consistent with the defendant being at close range to Tyler when this all happens.”

Advertisement

Nine seconds after the final shot was fired, Higgins said, Skerritt ran back to his SUV and drove away.

He was ordered held without bail Tuesday, with the next court date is slated for April 20.

Lawrence, who lived in Norwood, had been in Mattapan to visit his grandparents.

Hundreds of people lined up outside a shopping center during the first Sunday in February for a memorial to pay tribute to the 13-year-old, who was recalled by relatives and friends as a kindhearted child.

“This was a boy who was going to have a big impact on the world,” said Toffer Winslow, a former mentor to Tyler in the Big Brother Big Sisters program, during the memorial service. “He was going to be a force for good.”

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi. Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.