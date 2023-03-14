Man fatally shot in New Bedford

A Fall River man died after being shot in a parked car in New Bedford Monday night, authorities said.
Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded after the city’s ShotSpotter system detected shots fired in the area of Dartmouth and Dunbar streets, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
Derek Pires, 29, of Fall River, was found shot in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Charger parked on Dunbar Street. He was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., officials said.
Pires was the only person in the vehicle. The shooting is under investigation, officials said.
“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information about the facts of the case can be disseminated at this time,” prosecutors said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 508-991-6300 or the New Bedford Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 508-961-4584.
