Man fatally shot in New Bedford

A Fall River man died after being shot in a parked car in New Bedford Monday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded after the city’s ShotSpotter system detected shots fired in the area of Dartmouth and Dunbar streets, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Derek Pires, 29, of Fall River, was found shot in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Charger parked on Dunbar Street. He was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., officials said.