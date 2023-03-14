Multiple animals killed at Dracut farm after barn collapses during storm

Multiple animals died Tuesday after a barn collapsed at a Dracut dairy farm during the nor’easter, the owners of the farm said in a statement.

No staff members were hurt, Shaw Farm wrote Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.

“Today at Shaw Farm we experienced one of life’s unexpected challenges,” the statement said. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who came to our aid this afternoon including our staff, family, fellow farmers, neighbors, friends, and the Dracut Police and Fire Department.”