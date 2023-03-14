Multiple animals killed at Dracut farm after barn collapses during storm

Multiple animals died Tuesday after a barn collapsed at a Dracut dairy farm during the nor’easter, the owners of the farm said in a statement.
No staff members were hurt, Shaw Farm wrote Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.
“Today at Shaw Farm we experienced one of life’s unexpected challenges,” the statement said. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who came to our aid this afternoon including our staff, family, fellow farmers, neighbors, friends, and the Dracut Police and Fire Department.”
The post did not state what animals died, but Shaw Farm is a well-known for its milk, ice cream and other products, along with its home delivery in the Merrimack Valley.
The storm dropped about 4.3 inches of wet, heavy snow from northeast Lowell to the area south of Dracut, according to the National Weather Service.
The farm’s store and ice cream stand will remain open despite the incident, the statement said. The farm had been open Tuesday, offering a “Pi Day” pie sale, according to an earlier Facebook statement.
Bailey, the farm’s miniature donkey, was safe, the farm posted in another Facebook statement.
