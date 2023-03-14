New team will help select Somerville’s next school superintendent

The Somerville School Committee recently named a Screening & Interview Team to aid in the selection of the city’s next school superintendent.

The committee in February relaunched its search for a new leader of the district after one of three finalists dropped out of contention for the job.

The new 12-member team will review a fresh round of applicants for the position and after interviewing selected candidates in closed session, narrow the field to a short list of finalists. In late March or early April, the School Committee will interview those finalists in public session before considering an appointment.