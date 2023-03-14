New team will help select Somerville’s next school superintendent

The Somerville School Committee recently named a Screening & Interview Team to aid in the selection of the city’s next school superintendent.
The committee in February relaunched its search for a new leader of the district after one of three finalists dropped out of contention for the job.
The new 12-member team will review a fresh round of applicants for the position and after interviewing selected candidates in closed session, narrow the field to a short list of finalists. In late March or early April, the School Committee will interview those finalists in public session before considering an appointment.
Advertisement
The candidate hired will replace Mary Skipper, who resigned to become Boston’s school chief last September.
The team will include four School Committee members: chair Andre Green, vice chair Ilana Krephcin, Ward 1 member Emily Ackman, and Ward 5 member Laura Pitone. Other members are Kayla Centeio, the district’s enrollment health specialist and a Somerville school parent; Somerville educators Charles Jabour and Alzimara Oliveira; Alicia Kerstein, Somerville High School’s interim principal; school parents Marta Fuertes and Uma Murugan; Samantha Patton, the Kennedy School’s interim assistant principal; and Karen Woods, the district’s chief personnel officer and a Somerville school parent.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.