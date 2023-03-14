Newton voters to decide $15M tax increase to fund city, education, school projects

The questions have also sparked debate in Newton. As the city emerges from the pandemic into a period of deep economic uncertainty, critics argue city officials should work within the existing budgets to ease the financial strain on residents. But supporters of the effort say that Newton — and particularly its schools — need those extra resources now more than ever.

The proposal takes the form of three ballot questions: The first seeks to permanently increase taxes by $9.175 million to shore up budgets for the city and its schools; the other two ask voters to raise an additional $5.8 million toward the cost of rebuilding the aging Countryside and Franklin elementary schools.

NEWTON -- City voters are expected to decide the fate of a nearly $15 million property tax increase Tuesday that proponents say would pour more money into a slew of local programs, including school building projects, public education, city services, and infrastructure upgrades.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, now into her second, four-year term, urged voters to approve the funding increases “to support our next generation” of residents.

“Now is the time to invest in our children,” Fuller said. “It’s been a difficult period for them. Their needs have increased. Our supports have expanded. We need to keep those in place, particularly at this troubling time.”

Mark Cestari, who has worked with a ballot committee opposing the tax hike, argued that Newton is already an expensive city to live in, and that raising taxes will put greater pressure on the city’s working class and fixed income residents.

“Newton prides itself on wanting to be diverse,” Cestari said. “The best way to keep Newton diverse is to keep it affordable.”

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Newton officials had been urging people to vote Tuesday morning due to a nor’easter sweeping into the region during the day.

The ballot questions are being proposed under the state’s Proposition 2 1/2, which cap local tax collections unless overridden by voters. The measures together would ultimately raise property taxes by about $470 annually for a single-family home assessed at the city’s median value of roughly $1.2 million.

Tuesday’s override question would permanently increase taxes to fund improvement projects for things such as roads, parks, and athletic fields. There would be expansions in senior services, planting new trees, and converting public buildings from fossil fuels to electric. It also includes money for work on the Horace Mann Elementary School.

The funding would add $4.5 million more for the schools budget for more mental health services for students in the aftermath of the pandemic, plus more academic programs and learning technology. It would also cover growing costs for utilities, transportation, and health insurance for employees.

The remaining ballot questions are Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusions: one to raise $2.3 million in annual bonding for the Countryside project, and the other for $3.5 million toward the Franklin school. Those property tax increases will last as long as it takes to pay off the loans for the two projects — each expected to cost $61 million.

“Newton is our home, and we want what’s best for it,” said Christine Dutt, who is part of a ballot question committee to support the tax increase. “It’s important to have reliable and recurring sources of money.”

Newton Public Schools leaders expect a budget shortfall for fiscal year 2024, regardless if the tax increase passes — but the impact on schools would be greater without a successful override, according to Interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith.

Smith said that if the override passes, Newton Public Schools would still have to close a gap of between $1.5 million to $2 million in its 2024 budget. But school leaders have expressed optimism they will be able to by reducing expenses in areas that don’t impact classroom instruction.

If the override fails, however, Smith warned that without the additional budgetary funding, the schools could see a shortfall of up to $6 million next year. That would force cutbacks in services and reductions in staffing, including some educator positions, which would increase class sizes, she has said.

It’s critical that the schools are able to continue their services, particularly as they support a generation of students coming out of the pandemic, Smith said.

“I understand that this is a sacrifice for many, many homes and families. But it’s a sacrifice that is worth it,” Smith said.

Newton Public Schools is in the midst of an enrollment decline. The district reported 11,717 students as of Oct. 1, a decrease of 93 students from the previous year, according to an enrollment report released in January. In the fall of 2019, before the pandemic, there were 12,611 students in Newton’s public schools.

The decline is one that mirrors a drop in the headcount of public schools across the state. In Newton, the report projected enrollment will continue to decline over the next few years.

Opponents have pointed to this local trend as one reason for not supporting more funding for the school system, including Lynne LeBlanc, who has worked with a ballot question committee opposing the tax increase.

Newton’s schools are important but many students have left, and the schools must live within their budget, she said.

“Our excellence has gone down.” LeBlanc said. “From the perspective of many, it’s clear that money is not going to fix the problem.”

Among the critics of the tax proposal is longtime Councilor-at-large Leonard Gentile, who argued in a statement that the city should tap into its own resources before asking voters greenlight a tax hike.

The city has millions of dollars available in its coffers, said Gentile. The city has also approved thousands of units of new housing, and Newton will receive millions more from building permit fees and property taxes as those projects are built, he said.

“I have never seen the City in a stronger financial position than it is now,” Gentile said in the statement.

During vote Tuesday, residents who cast ballots at the Newton Free Library were divided on the proposed tax increase. Voters who spoke to the Globe each said they either cast a straight “yes” or “no” vote on all three questions.

Cheryl Vogel, 65, said she rejected the measures and expressed skepticism that the city spends its funds wisely. The city hasn’t focused on issues that impact residents, like the poor condition of many Newton roads — including her own street.

“They are great at patching, but it’s just awful,” Vogel said. “And it’s not just my street. It’s terrible.”

Steve Cantor of Newtonville also turned down the tax hike. He said the city did not do enough to demonstrate why it needs the extra money from taxpayers.

“We are presented with a false choice: either approve the override, or terrible things will happen,” Cantor said.

Craig Ostroff, 49, who opposed the proposal, said, “It’s a very expensive town to live in. It makes it unaffordable when they raise taxes.”

Those who said they supported the tax increase, like John Bell, 57, of Newton Centre, pointed to the role the city’s schools play in the community.

“Public education is very important, and is the biggest driver for Newton’s prosperity and success,” Bell said.

Heather Greene, a 50-year-old Newtonville resident, said, “kids are not getting enough.”

“Newton schools are very good, but we have to keep [supporting] them so they can be as good as they can be,” Greene said.

Among the voters Tuesday was a current Newton Public Schools student — 18-year-old Jason Shapiro, who attends Newton North High School and said he backed the override.

“School systems should be important, no matter what. Kids are the future, and kids need to be great,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said he had urged his friends to cast ballots, too. The extra funding would impact their lives, he said.

“I told them that they should vote — it’s really important,” Shapiro said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.