Winter storm brings rain, snow, strong winds to New England

“As rain transitions to snow across more of southern New England, outages will become increasingly common,” the National Weather Service posted on Twitter.

Heavy snow and rain caused widespread power outages in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning as a late-winter storm hits the region, officials said.

Nearly 50,000 Massachusetts customers were without power shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, mainly in the western and central parts of the state with additional pockets in Falmouth, Chelsea, Medford and northern Middlesex County, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

As of 8 a.m., MassDOT had deployed more than 600 pieces of equipment to treat roads, and speed limits on the Mass. Turnpike from the New York border to Millbury were capped at 40 mph.

The storm was also affecting MBTA service, with the Charlestown and Hingham/Hull ferries cancelled due to expected high winds.

Multiple school districts either closed or announced plans for early dismissal, including Chelmsford, which cancelled classes altogether, and Melrose, where students will be sent home two hours early. After school activities were also cancelled Tuesday in Melrose, officials said.

In New Hampshire, more than 22,000 customers were without power as of 8 a.m., according to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“As power outages start to climb, keep you and your family safe,” said Robert Buxton, the division’s director, in the statement. “If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1.”

Officials in Nashua, N.H. closed schools and declared a snow emergency until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

“During the hours of the snow emergency, the City of Nashua will be towing vehicles remaining on the street and in the municipal surface lots,” officials said.

By the time the storm passes around 8 Wednesday morning, snowfall totals could reach 23 inches in western Massachusetts, more than 15 inches in Worcester, around 5 inches in Boston, and between 1 and 2 inches on Cape Cod, according to the National Weather Service.

“A powerful late season winter storm will bring 1 to 2+ feet of heavy wet snow to the high terrain of the northern Worcester Hills and Berkshires,” the weather service said in an advisory Tuesday.

In Pittsfield, wires and trees were already coming down “everywhere” by Tuesday morning, police said.

“If you don’t have to drive, can you please do us all a favor and not go out on the roads,” police posted on Facebook. “We have wires down everywhere. We have trees down everywhere, and it’s not going to get any better.”

