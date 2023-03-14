Resident doctor in Western Mass. charged with child pornography possession

Federal prosecutors said Ferrick, who graduated last year from State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, began a medical residency in July focused on family medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, including rotations at facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield.

Dr. Bradford Ferrick, 32, of Amherst and Winchester, was scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Boston on a sole count of possession of child pornography, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

A resident doctor training in family medicine in western Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday and charged with possessing child pornography, with some images depicting victims as young as 6, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

Ferrick’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A request for comment was sent to Baystate Health on Tuesday.

All told, investigators seized roughly 80 electronic devices during searches of two residences linked to Ferrick.

During a search of his Winchester residence on Feb. 13, investigators seized 61 electronic devices, including external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems, and memory cards, that allegedly contained thousands of images of suspected child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

He was arraigned on state charges after that search and released to home confinement after posting bail in Woburn District Court, according to prosecutors.

During a second search of the Winchester home on Feb. 17, officials said, 11 more electronic devices were seized, and some allegedly contained depictions of children “who appear to be between the ages of six and 11 years old.”

Authorities also searched Ferrick’s Amherst apartment on Feb. 21, seizing eight more devices and multiple hidden cameras.

“It is alleged that one of the hidden camera devices — which was designed to be worn as a bracelet — was found to contain at least two surreptitiously recorded videos of Ferrick administering medical exams,” the statement said.

Rollins condemned the doctor’s alleged crimes.

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child,” Rollins said. “Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Prosecutors said members of the public with concerns about the case should visit a special web page that has been set up by investigators.

Resident doctors are physicians who have graduated from medical school and are training in a particular specialty.





