Residents will vote on property tax override to cover $6.2m deficit

Residents will decide in April whether to override Proposition 2½ and raise local property taxes permanently to maintain current services.
Officials have said that without an override, the town faces an approximate $6.2 million deficit. The so-called “structural deficit” was created when one-time funds — including federal COVID relief — were used to create more than 30 positions in fiscal 2022.
Officials have not yet said what the effect of an override would be on individual property owners.
But school officials have said that without an override, the schools would need to cut services and lay off staff. The schools account for about $4 million of the projected deficit, according to documents on the town website.
Advertisement
Hingham’s average single-family property tax bill is $11,177 for fiscal 2023, according to the town assessor’s office.
An override would require approval of both the April 24 Annual Town Meeting and the April 29 town election.
Hingham has not voted on an operating override since 1991, when a $1 million request failed. The town approved three debt exclusions — tax increases that last as long as it takes to pay off the debt — to finance specific capital projects in 1994, 2004, and 2009. All were for school construction.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.