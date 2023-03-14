Residents will vote on property tax override to cover $6.2m deficit

Residents will decide in April whether to override Proposition 2½ and raise local property taxes permanently to maintain current services.

Officials have said that without an override, the town faces an approximate $6.2 million deficit. The so-called “structural deficit” was created when one-time funds — including federal COVID relief — were used to create more than 30 positions in fiscal 2022.

Officials have not yet said what the effect of an override would be on individual property owners.