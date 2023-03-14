R.I. fraudster who faked Marine service and cancer gets nearly 6 years in prison

Sarah Cavanaugh, 32, had pleaded guilty in federal court last year to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forged military discharge certificate, and fraudulent use of military medals — also known as the “stolen valor” law. At a more than two-hour sentencing hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Providence Tuesday, prosecutors and victims described the litany of Cavanaugh’s schemes, from bilking charities out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to cadging beers at a local bar.

PROVIDENCE — A woman who falsely claimed she was a cancer patient and decorated Marine Corps veteran — vaulting her into what a prosecutor described as the pantheon of Rhode Island fraudsters — was sentenced to almost six years in prison Tuesday.

Cavanaugh didn’t actually serve in the military, despite serving as the commander of a North Kingstown VFW post. And she didn’t have cancer. She was a licensed social worker at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Providence who used records she obtained through her job to support the false claim that she was a decorated Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It was, federal prosecutor Ronald Gendron told McConnell, “abhorrent.”

“She preyed on people’s compassion, their sympathy, and their goodheartedness,” Gendron said.

In all, the fraud schemes — not including the non-criminal indignities like the rounds of beer — totaled up to more than $250,000. Charities paid for yoga classes, retreats, gym memberships, electric bills, gift cards, and an in-home care attendant who would prepare meals and go grocery shopping for her. Donors on GoFundMe gave $4,766 to “Help Sarah Win Her Battle.”

She will now spend five years and 10 months in prison for those crimes.

That’s what prosecutors had requested. When McConnell handed the sentence down Tuesday afternoon, some of the people in the crowd — wearing VFW service caps or veterans’ patches — shared fist bumps and smiles. Afterward, some tearfully embraced.

Cavanaugh, whose lawyer had requested two years and a day in prison, told the judge she was sorry. She was ordered to pay restitution to her victims.

“All I ask is that you allow me a chance to rebuild my life in a way that is healthy and helpful,” Cavanaugh said.

In court, her lawyer Kensley Barrett — a veteran himself — acknowledged her crimes were beyond the pale. But he argued that there was a connection between trauma she suffered as a child and the way she developed later in life.

The judge, on the other hand, said the sexual abuse she said she suffered as a child did not fully explain why she later committed her fraud crimes. After announcing his sentence, McConnell also ordered her held in custody immediately. Defendants in federal court, especially white collar defendants, often have time to report for prison at a later date, but not Cavanaugh. McConnell cited the best interests of the community and Cavanaugh herself.

The events leading up to the moment on Tuesday afternoon when the cuffs snapped into place with a clink began not long after she started working at the VA in 2015.

She said she was a Marine Corps veteran with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with what’s called a V device, which distinguishes heroism. She suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury as a result of an improvised explosive device attack, she said. She also had cancer as a result of her exposure to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan and from inhaling particles from the IED, she’d claimed.

Her story helped her win the sympathy of strangers and friends, funding for everyday needs, and the position of commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 152 in North Kingstown in October 2020.

Many accepted her story at face value, duped by phony medals and altered records. Those records included what’s called a DD 214 form, which service members get when they leave the military.

The medals were easy enough: She used her VA email to request shipment of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star online from a company in San Diego, prosecutors say. To get the DD 214, she accessed an actual VA patient’s genuine record and replaced their name with hers.

She didn’t stop there. Through the VFW in North Kingstown, she also got to know an actual military veteran named Justin Hsu.

Hsu has stage 4 lung cancer, a fact he’d shared with Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh falsely told him that she, too, had lung cancer. At some point, she accessed Hsu’s VA medical records, altered them, and used them as her own as part of her schemes.

Then she turned around and told Hsu that she needed help paying her medical bills. So Hsu, an actual veteran and cancer patient, gave a woman who’d used his records to falsely claim she had cancer more than $5,000 to pay for that false cancer treatment.

Hsu spoke at Tuesday’s sentencing.

“I don’t know what kind of person can do that to someone with a terminal illness,” Hsu said.

Cavanaugh used the proceeds from her schemes, prosecutors said, for trips, expensive clothing, and gifts for her girlfriend. And she seemed to relish in the power, prosecutors said: She had people at a gym tie her shoes because she said she couldn’t do so. An in-home care attendant funded by the Wounded Warrior Project reported picking up her dog’s feces, something that was not in the job description.

Cavanaugh’s scheme began to unravel when she sought funding from the HunterSeven Foundation. The nonprofit organization started looking into whether Cavanaugh actually served in the Marines, and contacted the VA. The VA contacted VA police when it couldn’t find any substantiation for Cavanaugh’s claims, kicking off an investigation that culminated in Tuesday’s sentencing.

Other victims included smaller charities, other friends, donors to GoFundMe pages, and even her colleagues in the federal government, who donated their paid time off to support a woman they thought had cancer.

In other ways, though, the loss is harder to quantify. One person said she didn’t know how to trust people anymore. Cavanaugh was taking finite resources that may have gone to actual veterans who needed the help, others emphasized.

And then there’s the VFW Post 142, for whom she’d served as commander. It has seen its membership and donations plummet because of a lack of trust it is now working to rebuild, now-Commander David Ainslie said Tuesday.

“I would like to remind everyone that Sarah Cavanaugh and her reprehensible actions are not representative of the veteran community or VFW Post 152,” Ainslie said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.