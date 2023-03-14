School closures in Mass. for Wednesday, March 15

As wind gusts persist and the state cleans up from Tuesday’s nor’easter, schools across the state have announced plans to close or delayed openings.
Below is a partial list of schools that will close or have a delayed opening on Wednesday. Families should check their local school district’s website or social media accounts for details. Some schools may not announce their plans until early Wednesday morning.
- Ashburnham Westminster Regional (two-hour delay)
- Athol Royalston Regional
- Amesbury (two-hour delay)
- Duxbury (two-hour delay)
- Fitchburg
- Gardner
- Haverhill (two-hour delay)
- Hull (two-hour delay, morning childcare canceled)
- Ipswich (two-hour delay)
- Leicester (two-hour delay)
- Leominster (two-hour delay, morning preschool canceled)
- Maynard (two-hour delay)
- North Adams
- North Brookfield (two-hour delay)
- North Middlesex Regional
- Pentucket Regional School District (two-hour delay)
- Pittsfield (two-hour delay)
- Quabbin Regional School District (two-hour delay)
- Randolph (two-hour delay)
- Spencer-East Brookfield Regional (two-hour delay)
- Wachusett Regional
- Worcester (two-hour delay, preschool canceled)
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.