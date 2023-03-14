Seekonk superintendent to take over King Philip district

Drolet, Seekonk’s superintendent since 2018, would assume his new position July 1, leading the district that serves middle and high school students from Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham. Current superintendent Paul Zinni is retiring June 30.

Prior to his current position, Drolet served as director of curriculum, instruction, assessment, and accountability for the Uxbridge schools, and as a consultant, provided professional development support for teachers and principals at King Philip and the Taunton schools. He also has been principal and assistant principal at the North Cumberland, R.I. Middle School; principal of the McCloskey Middle School in Uxbridge; and a teacher in Virginia and the Natick schools.

“Dr. Drolet brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership with him to the district, and I am excited to see the ways in which he supports King Philip’s growth in the years to come,” Zinni said.

