Sixty years after JFK, another US president is going to Ireland

Now comes the news, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, that President Biden will visit Ireland, north and south, next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the US-brokered deal that ended The Troubles in Northern Ireland. He’ll be walking in the footsteps of both Kennedy and Clinton.

President Bill Clinton offered a similar review after his triumphant 1995 visit to Northern Ireland to bolster a peace process he helped grow. He told Ted Kennedy the trip was the best two days of his presidency.

After President John F. Kennedy visited Ireland in 1963, he told aides it was the best four days of his life .

Biden confirmed his planned visit Monday alongside Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom’s prime minister, in San Diego, where they were meeting about a nuclear submarine deal with Australia.

The announcement was expected; the timing was not. Some diplomats thought Biden would confirm the trip on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, when Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, or taoiseach, is scheduled to visit the White House.

Another off-the-cuff moment from an often off-the-cuff president, the announcement and its timing could be seen as a reward for Sunak’s recent stewardship of a deal with the European Union on changes to trade rules aimed at appeasing unionists in Northern Ireland.

Unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, pulled out of the power-sharing government that is the foundation on which peace in Northern Ireland is built, claiming the trade rules agreed to by the UK and EU after Brexit were an existential threat to Northern Ireland’s status within the UK. The deal offers unionists a face-saving way back.

Biden is expected to take part in festivities in Belfast with Bill and Hillary Clinton commemorating the Good Friday Agreement, which was reached after marathon negotiations led by George Mitchell, the former senator from Maine. Biden is also expected to spend time in County Mayo in the Irish Republic, from which his ancestors emigrated and where distant cousins still live.

Not since Kennedy has a president considered his Irish heritage such an important part of his identity. Biden regularly refers to himself as an Irish Catholic. His Secret Service codename is Celtic. Seamus Heaney is his favorite poet. He has cited his family’s Irish immigrant roots in pushing for comprehensive immigration reform. He rarely mentions his English ancestors on his father’s side.

If Jack Kennedy proved an Irish Catholic could be elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, the only other Catholic president, has spent a good portion of his political career trying to persuade Irish Catholics to remain with a Democratic Party that was their traditional home.

Kennedy’s visit to Ireland remains an iconic moment in that nation’s history. The fact that he was accompanied by his sister, Jean Kennedy Smith, who as US ambassador to Ireland played a key role in pushing the Northern Ireland peace process forward, shows a historical continuum that continues to this day.

In December, Biden appointed Bobby Kennedy’s grandson, former Massachusetts congressman Joseph Kennedy III, as special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s deputy prime minister, or tánaiste, Micheál Martin, will speak Saturday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester about JFK’s visit to Ireland, and its historical impact.

Biden’s visit won’t match the emotion of Kennedy’s sentimental journey. But they are both important reminders of the potency of the presidency, as both symbol and substance.

Jack Kennedy defied anti-Catholic bigotry in wide swaths of the US to win the presidency, providing a huge morale boost to an Ireland that was then very poor, and to many Americans whose demographic groups were underrepresented in politics.

Joe Biden will return to a modern, affluent Irish Republic and an island that, while still divided, remains largely at peace because the United States was able to serve as an honest broker between the UK, its biggest military ally, and Ireland, whose people have done so much to build the US.

A rare victory lap for American foreign policy.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.