Photos: Snowstorm buries towns around Massachusetts

Snow totals exceeded two feet in parts of western Massachusetts as a powerful nor’easter blanketed the region Tuesday.
The tiny town of Windsor, outside Pittsfield, was buried in 28 inches of snow by 10:25 a.m., the National Weather Service reported. Rowe reported 32 inches, and Ashby more than 27. At least a dozen other towns in western and central Mass. got 18 to 28 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, the NWS said.
Thousands of people around the state were without power amid the storm Tuesday afternoon, according to MEMA’s online outage map.
Globe readers sent in photos capturing the staggering snow totals. Others took to social media. Here are some of the highlights.
Yikes in #Gardner #MA @ericfisher pic.twitter.com/V1Tg6XGa8y— Jean bowse (@JeanBowse) March 14, 2023
Snow so far in Mass! From Holden, to Sterling, to West Boylston. Photo 2 pictures an 18” ruler, photo 4 is our back yard and the TINY gap is where the hot tub normally is. Now it’s gone 😂 be careful out there folks pic.twitter.com/dxoyGeHYze— Liz (@WandaMax89) March 14, 2023
@TWCAlexWallace @JenCarfagno Dalton MA #winterstormsage pic.twitter.com/n76ZgT9Vr3— Karen (@Karensk8ergirl) March 14, 2023
As of noon in Fitchburg, MA... hvy snowfall/whiteout conditions, trees/limbs/wires down all over the place (no power since 7 AM), 20" running snow ttl! #MAwx @WX1BOX @ericfisher @jreineron7 @KevinBoston25 pic.twitter.com/VfyLNN5YHB— Greg Forrister (@GregForrister) March 14, 2023
