Photos: Snowstorm buries towns around Massachusetts

Snow totals exceeded two feet in parts of western Massachusetts as a powerful nor’easter blanketed the region Tuesday.

The tiny town of Windsor, outside Pittsfield, was buried in 28 inches of snow by 10:25 a.m., the National Weather Service reported. Rowe reported 32 inches, and Ashby more than 27. At least a dozen other towns in western and central Mass. got 18 to 28 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, the NWS said.

Thousands of people around the state were without power amid the storm Tuesday afternoon, according to MEMA’s online outage map.