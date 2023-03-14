Two men convicted of murder for shooting at Lynn cookout in 2020

Two men were convicted Tuesday of murdering a man in a drive by shooting that also injured four others during a cookout on July 4, 2020 at a Lynn home, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said.

Tyrell Junior Berberena, 27, of Malden, and Marcus Carlisle, 25, of Lynn, who are suspected gang members, were convicted of all 13 counts for which they were tried, including first degree murder, four counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, the statement said.

On July 4, 2020, Berberena and Carlisle fired 20 rounds into a cookout while driving past in a rental pickup truck , the statement said.

Noe Hernandez, 35, of Lynn, died from the shooting, the statement said, and four others were shot.

Berberena and Carlisle were among four men arrested in the case. Testimony began Feb. 21, the statement said, and the case went to the jury in Salem Superior Court on Monday.

Josue Cespedes of Lynn pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year, the statement said, and received a sentence of 9-12 years.

Elijah Fontes-Wilson of Lynn testified at the trial of Berberena and Carlisle under a plea agreement. Fontes-Wilson will plead guilty in the future to accessory before the fact to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the statement said.

“I appreciate the jury’s patience while hearing a long and complicated case,” Tucker said in the statement. “The truth prevailed and I hope it brings some relief to Noe’s family and those injured in this intentional and unjustified attack.”

