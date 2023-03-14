Woman, 72, killed in house fire in Barnstead, N.H.

A 72-year-old woman was killed in an fire that tore through a home in Barnstead, N.H., Monday morning, officials said.

At around 3:30 a.m., a neighbor reported the blaze at a house on Varney Road, according to Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin. The neighbor heard an explosion and saw heavy flames coming from the home, Poulin said.

Firefighters found the body of the woman, the only occupant of the home, in the living room, Poulin said. The fire appeared to have started there before spreading to the rest of the house, he said.