Woman, 72, killed in house fire in Barnstead, N.H.

A 72-year-old woman was killed in an fire that tore through a home in Barnstead, N.H., Monday morning, officials said.
At around 3:30 a.m., a neighbor reported the blaze at a house on Varney Road, according to Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin. The neighbor heard an explosion and saw heavy flames coming from the home, Poulin said.
Firefighters found the body of the woman, the only occupant of the home, in the living room, Poulin said. The fire appeared to have started there before spreading to the rest of the house, he said.
The fire was extinguished by around 6:30 a.m., Poulin said. The house was a total loss.
“Due to the extensive damage of the house, the cause is still under investigation,” Poulin said. “It does not appear suspicious.”
The N.H. State Fire Marshall’s Office is assisting the investigation, Poulin said.
