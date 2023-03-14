Readers throw cloak over bid to make daylight saving time year-round

Daylight saving time forces us to wake up an hour earlier for work and school, which is particularly harmful to teenagers and people with work, school, or caregiving start times before 8 a.m. While 4 a.m. light may not seem needed, centering light exposure around noon is critical for brain and body function. In addition, if daylight saving time were made permanent, the sun wouldn’t rise in Massachusetts until after 8 a.m. for two months in the winter.

Daylight saving time does not increase sunlight, as the March 10 editorial, “Lawmakers should see the (day)light,” suggests. Instead, it increases body clock misalignment, leading to an increase in sleep, health, and mood disorders, and worsens learning, memory, and decision-making (for more information, watch the series “The Science of Clock Change” on YouTube).

The Sunshine Protection Act goes against the advice of the Massachusetts Medical Society, the American Medical Society, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the National Safety Council, and more than 90 other medical, scientific, education, and religious organizations.

Permanent daylight saving time has been adopted in the United States before and failed. Massachusetts can lead the push for ending clock change the best way with permanent standard time, by passing proposed legislation that is already federally approved.

Dr. Karin Johnson

Springfield

The writer is a professor of neurology at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School-Baystate and medical director of the Baystate Health regional sleep program. She is vice president of Save Standard Time, sleep section chair of the American Academy of Neurology, and on the advocacy committee of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, whose foundation provided funding for “The Science of Clock Change.”





Didn’t we learn our lesson from ill-fated 1970s move?

Perhaps the Globe editorial board does not remember as far back in ancient history as 1974, but the United States tried permanent daylight saving time before.

In short, nobody liked daylight saving time in the winter. Also, in today’s political climate, will there ever be a mandate imposed by the federal government that everyone can agree on?

By all means, let’s offer states the option to avoid changing the clocks every spring and fall, but let’s not decree any such move from Washington. People here in New England will surely prefer standard time if we ever force daylight time on ourselves again.

George Mitchell

Hyde Park





Congress promptly scrapped effort 50 years ago

The nation tried year-round daylight saving time half a century ago. For many reasons, it was a mistake, which Congress had the good sense to repeal before the two-year trial was complete. Why are we even thinking of going down this road again?

There are numerous reasons for year-round standard time that have been presented in the Globe and elsewhere. May we please follow scientific and medical advice, as well as common sense, and make the right choice this time.

Richard Kinny

Weymouth





Imagine kids waiting in the dark in the dead of winter

The Globe promoted the proposal being championed by our own senator, Ed Markey, to keep daylight saving time year-round. It was concerning to find no mention in the editorial of children and teens who would be woken up in nighttime conditions and made to wait in the cold dark for school buses. Where are our priorities?

W. George Scarlett

Carlisle

The writer is senior lecturer in the Eliot-Pearson Department of Child Study and Human Development at Tufts University.