Bruins finished off by lowly Blackhawks for first back-to-back regulation losses of the season

Now still a league-best 50-11-5, the Bruins have gone a lackluster 1-3-0 in their past four games.

On the heels of Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Detroit, it left the Bruins with back-to-back regulation losses for the first time in the 2022-23 season.

CHICAGO — The Bruins went back and forth with the Hawks Tuesday night at the United Center, and in the end suffered a 6-3 loss, the night turning on a Boris Katchouk goal that broke a 3-3 tie with 6:59 gone in the third period.

Taylor Raddysh popped home an insurance goal, a power-play strike with 3:52 remaining, and he finished off a hat trick with 45 seconds to go, popping a long-range wrister into an empty net. It was his first NHL hat trick.

The Bruins thought they had it tied, 4-4, at 11:14 of the third when Tyler Bertuzzi snapped a wrister from the left wing circle. The red light triggered, but video review showed the shot rung the cross bar and right post, but never crossed the goal line.

A brief flurry of goals late in the second, the Bruins twice providing the equalizer, left the clubs tied, 2-2, at the 40:00 mark.

Hampus Lindholm’s goal, his ninth of the season (tops among Boston blueliners), was Equalizer No. 1, pulling the Bruins into a 1-1 tie with 5:02 to go in the second. Lindholm connected with a wrister that he snapped off about 2 feet above the left wing circle, helped by a screen from Jake DeBrusk, who was jamming with Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones at the top of the crease.

Lindholm’s goal was the 35th from the Bruins backline this season. The Black and Gold entered the night with a 24-2-0 record when a defenseman scored.

The Blackhawks, among the clubs in contention to land presumed top pick Connor Bedard via the draft lottery, pulled back into the lead less than two minutes later on Joey Anderson’s fourth goal of the season. Boris Katchouk set it up with a pass through the crease after his failed attempt on the left side. Anderson, with a step on Derek Forbort near the right post, made the easy forehand deposit before Linus Ullmark could slide across for the stop.

Trent Frederic provided Equalizer No. 2, set up at the top of the crease by a short feed into the middle by Tyler Bertuzzi. Frederic had position on Connor Murphy and jammed the puck by Alex Stalock, sending the sides deadlocked into the break.

Stalock took over the Blackhawks net from starter Petr Mrazek 8:48 into the second, just under a minute after the starter had his mask fly off when hit by a Dmitry Orlov one-time slapper from the right side.

Mrazek, looking a bit rattled, put his mask back on and played until the next whistle, 59 seconds later. But with an on-ice official at his side, the goaltender then made his way to the bench and disappeared into the dressing room.

The Blackhawks announced only that Mrazek would not return rest of night.

The Bruins have been in need of sharpening their game of late.

“We’re just not five guys connected in all three zones,” said coach Jim Montgomery in the wake of Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Detroit.

For the third game in a row, the lack of cohesion had the Bruins battling from behind from the start. Despite holding an early 7-3 shot lead, they fell behind, 1-0, with 4:31 gone in the first, again after not managing the puck intelligently in the offensive end of the ice.

The muffed puck work led to a MacKenzie Entwistle rush up the left wing on a partial breakaway, with Connor Clifton hard on his tail. As Entwistle raced to the crease, it appeared the puck rolled off his blade, what should have been an easy stop for Ullmark. But Ullmark appeared to lose eyes on the biscuit, too, and it rolled over the goal line. Hawks, 1-0.

