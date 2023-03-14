Colts to release 37-year-old QB Matt Ryan and save $17 million in salary-cap space

By releasing the 37-year-old quarterback, it will save Indianapolis about $17.2 million in salary cap charges next season and allowing it to open free agency with about $30 million of cap space.

The person requested anonymity because the decision has not yet been announced publicly.

The Colts will release longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan in a cost-cutting move Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press.

It was no surprise.

Indianapolis holds the No. 4 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft and most analysts expect it to select one of four quarterbacks — 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson.

The likelihood of adding a young, franchise quarterback to provide stability for a team that has used a different opening day starter for six straight seasons made Ryan and his $35.2 cap hit expendable.

What’s next for the league’s 2016 MVP also remains unclear.

In January, Ryan said he didn’t believe he would retire and that he could still play at a high level.

“I still love playing and I think obviously, not committed to anything, here, wherever, I have to see how it shakes out,” he said then “But I still love playing and still feel like honestly, I still feel like there’s a lot of good football in my body. We’ll see what happens.”

His film and stats revealed a different story.

Ryan struggled under two head coaches, two offensive coordinators, and two play-callers while working behind an offensive line that allowed the NFL’s second-highest sacks total (60).

The result: Ryan finished with the league’s second-most giveaways (18) despite playing five fewer games than Josh Allen (19), was sacked 40 times, and benched twice in his only season in Indianapolis.

Ryan played his first 14 seasons with the Falcons, where he became the franchise’s career leader in all of the major passing categories after being selected No. 3 overall out of Boston College. He won the NFL’s 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Award and his high school in Philadelphia was featured on ABC’s hit comedy “The Goldbergs.”

Ryan ranks fifth all time in completions (5,551), seventh in yards passing (62,792), and ninth in touchdown passes (381).

Indianapolis also must decide what to do with 34-year-old backup Nick Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP who made two starts before an injury ended his season. Foles joined Indianapolis in part because he wanted to reunite with coach Frank Reich, who was fired in October and has since been hired by Carolina.

Foles is under contract for $3.6 million in the 2023 season and could serve as a mentor to whomever the Colts draft. But releasing him would save an additional $2.5 million and would likely put Indianapolis in the market for a low-priced backup or a bridge starter until a rookie is ready to play.