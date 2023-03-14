Photos: Devin McCourty puts up billboards across Massachusetts thanking Patriots fans

Newly retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty is thanking fans across Massachusetts.
McCourty, who announced his retirement on Friday, took out ads on 37 billboards throughout the state to express his gratitude for the support over his 13-year career.
“Thank you NE!” read the message. “You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband, and a 3X champ!”
The billboards are scattered across the Greater Boston area, with multiple on Interstate 93, Interstate 495, and Route 1.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.