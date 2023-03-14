fb-pixel Skip to main content
Photos: Devin McCourty puts up billboards across Massachusetts thanking Patriots fans

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Devin McCourty's billboards read: "You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3X CHAMP!"Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Newly retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty is thanking fans across Massachusetts.

McCourty, who announced his retirement on Friday, took out ads on 37 billboards throughout the state to express his gratitude for the support over his 13-year career.

“Thank you NE!” read the message. “You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband, and a 3X champ!”

The billboards are scattered across the Greater Boston area, with multiple on Interstate 93, Interstate 495, and Route 1.

Here's another look at Devin McCourty's billboard.Lane Turner/Globe Staff


Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

