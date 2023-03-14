Making the case for Devin McCourty as a Hall of Famer

And yet it was a sit-down McCourty remembered as “generic,” describing it that way in his initial post-draft call with reporters. Apparently, a young McCourty was unaware of just how much he’d impressed his future boss. But just the other day, when the 35-year-old informed his coach he’d decided to walk away, that fateful day came up again.

The story of Devin McCourty’s Patriot life is incomplete without the story of his very first meeting with Bill Belichick, a flashback to an hour-long conversation in early 2010. An impromptu film session set up when Belichick delayed a flight so he could sit down with the Rutgers senior happened in advance of the NFL Draft, and it went well enough to lead to McCourty becoming the Patriots’ first-round pick, 27th overall.

Jason McCourty, Devin’s twin and former teammate, heard about it from Devin.

“Dev said he was telling Bill he was going to retire and they were reminiscing, and that was one of things they talked about,” Jason said. “Dev was supposed to be coming to Tennessee, but Bill was in town to see his son Steve play lacrosse, and when Dev got the call, he changed his plans to meet with Bill.

“Throughout the course of the meeting, Bill was asking Dev what every player’s job was on every defensive play, down to the nose tackle.

“Bill was blown away by the fact that Dev had all the answers.”

That Belichick has spent the past 13 years appreciating every aspect of McCourty’s football knowledge and skill is no secret; the notoriously taciturn coach routinely gushes about his 12-time team captain, lauding McCourty not simply for the player he is on the field but the person he is off it. No doubt, Devin is a Hall of Fame human, a proud son, a loving husband, a doting father, a devoted brother, a humble philanthropist, and a willing voice for the voiceless.

But as he hangs up his cleats, let’s also make the case for Devin McCourty as a Hall of Fame player.

And not just in Foxborough, where he is a Patriots Hall of Fame no-brainer right alongside fellow recent retiree Tom Brady, but in Canton, too, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with a gold jacket reserved for the game’s all-time best.

I don’t have a vote and neither does McCourty. With typical humility, the man himself said via text Monday: “I’m very content with my career. Whatever accolades come my way I’d be happy with.”

But let’s make the case here.

It begins with three Super Bowl titles, which is three more than the two cornerbacks taken ahead of him in the draft, Joe Hayden and Kareem Jackson. Overall, McCourty appeared in five. He was a Pro Bowler at two positions, as a corner in 2010 (when he was also the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year) and safety in 2016, and might have had more had he not been so busy playing for championships all those years.

He was a three-time second-team All Pro, once at corner and twice at safety, making him only the third player to get All-Pro mention at those two positions. The others — Rod Woodson and Ronnie Lott — are both Hall of Famers.

McCourty retired as the active NFL leader in interceptions with 35 and finished with 938 career tackles. He is one of just 24 players to start more than 200 games (he started 205) with one team. He has the fourth-most postseason starts in NFL history with 24, most among defensive players, and is one of only eight players to start in five or more Super Bowls. He played the most defensive snaps (12,506) of anyone entering the league in 2010.

McCourty is not a gold jacket guarantee in the way of Brady (seven Super Bowls, six with the Patriots), who will lead the class of first-timers five years from now. But McCourty’s candidacy is worthy on many levels, and should not be overlooked in the way so many of the defensive stalwarts from Brady’s first three titles were, with only Richard Seymour and Ty Law having been enshrined, leaving the likes of Rodney Harrison and Tedy Bruschi on the outside.

“If there’s one guy to go from the second group of Super Bowl winners, I think it could be Dev,” Jason said. “It’s funny, a lot of my friends and family say he definitely is one. I don’t know. If I look at it unbiased, not as his brother, he’s definitely a finalist, and that speaks volumes even to be mentioned in the same breath.”

The Harrison comparison is particularly interesting for McCourty’s chances, with Harrison still unable to crack the semifinalist threshold despite being one of only two players in the 30 sack/30 interception club (Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is the other), along with two Super Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods.

I put in a call to former Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber, a member of the Hall of Fame selection committee. This was his take: “Devin McCourty checks a lot of boxes for Hall of Fame consideration: Excellence, longevity, leadership, and productivity. I think the debate would be, ‘Does he rise to the level of all-time great,’ and I think there would be debate about that.

“But, I love that guy’s career and there aren’t more than a handful of players who have played the game and exemplified what the game is all about than Devin McCourty.”

Though off-the-field personas are not meant to factor into a candidacy, voters will have a hard time ignoring a résumé like McCourty’s, stuffed as it is with exemplary accomplishments in the community both within and outside football.

Within the halls of Foxborough, that same persona is the reason teammates and coaches trusted him so much, particularly when he so seamlessly moved from corner to safety to fill a team need. That matters, and nowhere more than in Foxborough, where players routinely have learned to sacrifice individual honors and statistics for team success.

As that former Rutgers coach and certified friend of Belichick Greg Schiano said when asked if he thinks Devin is a Hall of Famer: “I do. Consistency and durability. And let’s not forget championships.”

Hear, hear.

