Former Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire overcome by emotion as he takes over at Georgia Tech

Then again, Stoudamire is not the first coach at Georgia Tech to express such optimism.

The longtime NBA guard is thrilled to be back in the college game, heading a men’s basketball program that he thinks can once again be a national powerhouse.

Damon Stoudamire managed to get one word out — “Wow!” — before he was overcome with emotion.

Stoudamire was formally introduced as the Yellow Jackets’ coach on Tuesday, capping a whirlwind search that took only three days after Josh Pastner was fired following another losing season.

“This has been a long journey for me,” Stoudamire said, choking back tears. “I’m excited beyond belief to be here.”

Stoudamire’s only previous head coaching experience came at Pacific, a West Coast Conference school where he posted a 71-77 record over a five-year tenure. He never reached the postseason but was selected as the league’s coach of the year in 2020.

Stoudamire has been a Boston Celtics assistant since 2021, working with a team that reached last year’s NBA Finals and is among the top championship contenders this season.

He couldn’t pass up the chance to coach at Georgia Tech, even though the Yellow Jackets haven’t been much of a factor on the national scene for nearly two decades.

Stoudamire vowed to change the trajectory.

“This is a tradition-rich program, and one that aspires to get back to winning championships,” he said. “We’re going to galvanize the community, the student body, and just get this thing going in the right direction.”

Edey, Jackson-Davis, Wilson headline AP All-America Team

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick.

The selections of the Boilermakers’ Edey and the Hoosiers’ Jackson-Davis came a year after the Big Ten had three first-team picks. And it gave the league seven through the last three seasons; no other league has more than three.

The Big Ten has had at least one first-teamer for five straight years and eight of the last nine.

Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Alabama’s Brandon Miller joined Edey and Wilson on the first team in representing each of the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 seeds.

Rhode Island native Kolek leads Marquette to No. 2 seed, Vermont matchup

Tyler Kolek’s fearlessness has been a hallmark of Marquette’s stunningly successful season.

The approach also helped Kolek develop from a mid-major prospect into the Big East player of the year who led Marquette to its first Big East outright regular-season title and tournament championship since joining the conference for the 2005-06 season. Now he wants to help Marquette get beyond the opening round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

Marquette (28-6) is the No. 2 seed in the East Region and faces Vermont (23-10) on Friday.

“I’ve just got to be a chip-on-my-shoulder kind of guy,” Kolek said. “That’s where I feel like it comes from. Just being that underdog, that under-recruited guy, you’ve got to have some gumption to you.”

Marquette boasts one of the nation’s most efficient offenses because its starting lineup features two outstanding passers in Kolek and 6-foot-9 forward Oso Ighodaro. Kolek ranks among the top five Division 1 players in assists per game (7.7) and assist-turnover ratio (3.22).

Kolek inherited those passing skills from his father, Kevin Kolek, who dished out 6 assists per game from 1984-88 while helping UMass Dartmouth earn three straight Division III NCAA Tournament appearances.

“He knows what the defense is going to do, and he can just read what’s going to happen two, three steps ahead,” teammate David Joplin said.