Here are the North and South All-Star rosters for the 45th Shriners Football Classic

The Shriners Football Classic will return to Bentley University to raise charity funds while showcasing the top senior football players in the state. The 45th edition will take place Friday, June 16 (7 p.m.), marking the 14th time the game has been played at Bentley. There are over 100 seniors participating from a pool of over 170 nominees.

The coaching staffs for both sides of the game are also all full of highly-successful MIAA head coaches. Masconoment’s Gavin Monagle will head the North squad with Joe Gaff (Malden Catholic), Jim Rabbitt (KIPP), and Bruce Rich (Westford) assisting as well as Eddie Blum (North Reading) and Sean Driscoll (St. Mary’s), two coaches who respectively led their programs to state titles last fall.