Here are the North and South All-Star rosters for the 45th Shriners Football Classic

The Shriners Football Classic will return to Bentley University to raise charity funds while showcasing the top senior football players in the state. The 45th edition will take place Friday, June 16 (7 p.m.), marking the 14th time the game has been played at Bentley. There are over 100 seniors participating from a pool of over 170 nominees.
The coaching staffs for both sides of the game are also all full of highly-successful MIAA head coaches. Masconoment’s Gavin Monagle will head the North squad with Joe Gaff (Malden Catholic), Jim Rabbitt (KIPP), and Bruce Rich (Westford) assisting as well as Eddie Blum (North Reading) and Sean Driscoll (St. Mary’s), two coaches who respectively led their programs to state titles last fall.
Advertisement
The South squad is coached by Jim Kelliher, the 49-year veteran head coach of Abington. His assistants include Bryce Guilbeault (Old Rochester), Todd Kiley (Holliston), Chris Landolfi (Hanover), Brandon Mendez (Old Colony), and Hull coach Mike O’Donnell, who is coming off a Super Bowl title.
Proceeds from this game support the Aleppo Transportation Fund. Last year this fund paid out over $400,000 to help bring children to Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England from all over the world for needed medical care.
North All-Stars
1 Karmarri Ellerbe, QB (Everett)
2 David Brown Jr., RB (St. Mary’s)
3 Ty Connolly, LB (Waltham)
4 Jojo Uga, DB (Weston)
5 Anthony Rudiman, RB (Westford Academy)
6 Aris Xerras, DE (Danvers)
7 Shea Lynch, QB (Peabody)
8 James Sharkey, LB (Lynnfield)
9 Santi Quiceno, DB (St. John’s Prep)
10 Juan Setalsingh, DB (KIPP Academy)
11 James Murphy, QB (Reading)
12 Henry Wright, LB (Ipswich)
15 Alex Carucci, DB North Reading
21 Nathan Delgado, DB (Wakefield)
22 Lincoln Beal, RB (Andover)
24 James Federico, LB (North Andover)
25 Vic Mafo, WR (KIPP Academy)
26 Eric Miles, RB (Bedford)
Advertisement
27 Christian Delgado, WR (Wakefield)
28 Carson Browne, RB (St. John’s Prep)
30 Will Shannon, DB (Masconomet)
31 Sean Hirtle, LB (Tewksbury)
40 Vinnie Wolff, DB (Watertown)
41 Javin Willis, DB (Wakefield)
42 Mike Doherty, LB (Woburn)
44 Andrew Wetterwald, WR (Andover)
45 Anesti Touma, DE (Methuen)
47 Nick Marden, LB (Amesbury)
51 Jason Sho Sho, DL (Revere)
52 Sam Morelli, LB (North Reading)
53 Jamie Buchannan, DL (Bedford)
54 Trevor O’Neil, OL (Essex Tech)
55 Thomas Falasca, DL (St. Mary’s)
56 John Toyias, OL (Newton South)
57 Michael DiFelice DE (Bishop Fenwick)
61 Christian Howell, DL (Gloucester)
62 Ashton Wonson, OL (Triton Regional)
65 Nick Raymond, OL (Everett)
70 Eamon Centrella, OL (Reading)
71 Amin Rahim, OL (Woburn)
76 Isaiah Louissaint, OL (Waltham)
77 Jason Osborne, OL (Andover)
81 Giacobbe Ward, WR (Everett)
82 Joey Duggan, WR (Nobles)
85 Colin Farren, WR (Stoneham)
86 Danny Barrett, WR (Peabody)
87 Costa Beechin, WR (Bishop Fenwick)
97 Mikey Nabbout, DE (St. John’s Prep)
South All-Stars
1 Sahmir Morales, WR (Brighton)
2 Noah Sommers, DB (Old Rochester)
3 Matt McGuiggan, DB (Old Colony)
4 Joseph Curran, WR (Hanover)
5 Chris Walsh, WR (Duxbury)
6 Jackson Gagnier, DB (Apponequet)
7 Devine Johnson, DB (Franklin)
8 Matt Festa, QB (Duxbury)
9 Oluwakoleade Osinubi, WR (Brockton)
10 John Gianibas, RB (Hull)
11 Brady Sweeney, WR (Holliston)
12 Owen McHugh, DB (Milton)
13 T.J. Kiley, QB (Holliston)
14 Chris Egan, DL (Old Colony)
15 Mike Golden, DL (Bishop Stang)
16 Jack Finnegan, DB (Milton)
Advertisement
17 Will Baker, LB (Cohasset)
18 Tagh Swierzewski, DB (Stoughton)
20 Jack Tosone, RB (Pembroke)
21 Jacey Ham, DB (Quincy)
22 Isaiah Ricketson, RB (Abington)
23 Lucas Leander, DB (Rockland)
25 Will Astorino, LB (King Philip)
26 Andrew Falzone, DB (Walpole)
27 Kyle Murphy, LB (Mansfield)
32 Brady Carroll, TE (Sandwich)
33 Malachi Johnson, RB (Taunton)
34 Max Collins, WR (Walpole)
35 Sam Carpenter, Kicker (Foxborough)
37 Thomas Kane, WR (Westwood)
42 Anthony Busa, DB (Xaverian Brothers)
44 Nicholas Yanchuk, LB (Bishop Feehan)
45 Walter Rosher, LB (Old Rochester)
47 Evan Casey, LB (Whitman-Hanson)
50 Jacob Cappuccilli, C (Marshfield)
54 Jephte Jean, OL (Mansfield)
55 Jeff Buckley, RB (Abington)
58 Ben Hickey, DE (Hanover)
62 William Robke, OL (Barnstable)
66 Emmett Lackey, DE (Franklin)
69 Harry Fuller, OL (Middleborough)
70 Case Mankins, DL (Bishop Feehan)
73 Shane Johnston, DL (Scituate)
74 Chris Sesay, DL (King Philip)
75 Danny Thompson, OL (Scituate)
76 Makhi Boston, OL (Brockton)
77 Josh Troiano, OL (Seekonk)
78 Jon Mould, OL (Xaverian)
79 Harrison Ottino, OL (Plymouth South)
82 Tyler Sordillo, TE (Hull)
Tickets for this game are available by contacting Aleppo Shriners by calling 508-657-4202 extension 220 or may be purchased the evening of the game at Bentley University.