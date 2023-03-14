Jets reportedly working to acquire WR Allen Lazard; a potential precursor to deal for Aaron Rodgers?

The 27-year-old Lazard, who had 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns for the Packers last season, could be the Jets’ latest attempt to lure quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets are working on a deal to acquire wide receiver Allen Lazard, a move that move could be a prelude to a much bigger deal.

The Jets’ courtship of Rodgers began this offseason when the team hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whom Rodgers worked with in Green Bay. The Jets’ braintrust flew to California to meet with Rodgers this month.

According to ESPN, Rodgers submitted a “wish list” of free agents to the Jets he would like for them to target and acquire. It includes Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rodgers is set to sit down with Pat McAfee on Wednesday, a session where he could ultimately reveal his destination.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, finished last season with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In all, the 39-year-old quarterback has tossed for 59,055 yards in 18 seasons, all with Green Bay.

The deal could harken back to a move 15 years ago in which Green Bay starter Brett Favre was dealt to the Jets. The 39-year-old Favre led New York to a 9-7 record in his lone season there, but missed out on the playoffs.