Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores five goals, sets Champions League records

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland scored a record-equaling five goals in a Champions League match on Tuesday as Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano are the only other players to have scored five goals in a match in European club soccer's elite competition.

Haaland also became the fastest player to hit 30 goals in the Champions League when putting the City up, 2-0, in their 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the round-of-16 second leg at Etihad Stadium. He needed just 25 games to reach that figure.