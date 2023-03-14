MIAA golf committee studying methods to modernize scoring of tournaments

“Outside of what I feel like is a need or desire to heighten the experience for those being able to follow live scoring for our tournaments, I think it also has an accountability piece,” said Phil Napolitano, the MIAA’s liaison to the golf committee in Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

Currently using a scoring method in which paper scorecards are tallied by the match official by hand, a tedious and slow process, the use of a third-party system would increase scoring integrity. The enhancement of public visibility, courtesy of real-time updates, creates a more enjoyable experience for fans.

With eye an on consistency, accuracy, and enhancing the playing experience, the MIAA golf committee is seeking to transition to online scoring, tentatively targeting the Fall 2024 season.

Doyle Hisler, the CEO for Wanamaker Corporation, presented to the committee on iWanaker, a electronic scoring system that takes the mundane tabulation out of running tournaments. Fifteen states, including Rhode Island, use the program for high school golf.

“Using something like this, as a golfer and being in tournaments, it’s kind of the modern way,” said former Belchertown athletic director Bruce Hastings. “It doesn’t need to be this product, but I think that we should really consider looking at a product like this.”

In the regular season, scoring systems vary from league to league, from stroke play, match play, to Stableford, a system that assigns a certain point value for the number of shots per hole, are among the most popular formats.

“It’s an outstanding product and a no-brainer for our tournaments . . . it’s come up for years on this committee, switching to one system during the year,” said Haverhill athletic director Tom O’Brien. “There’s so many obstacles to overcome, so if this hinges on us playing on one format during the year, I think that presents a much larger discussion.”

A subcommittee will be formed to discuss the viability of having common scoring system in the regular season. Stroke play is utilized in the sectional and state tournaments.

