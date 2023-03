Nor’easter forces postponement of all MIAA basketball semifinals to Wednesday night

The mid-March nor’easter has prompted the postponement of every MIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball semifinal scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday night.

To be determined: a site for Needham vs. North Andover in Division 1 boys, and a time at Worcester State for the Division 4 between Burke and Springfield International.

The updated schedule (below), including the two state finals locked in for Friday night at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.