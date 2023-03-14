Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots’ leading receiver, is reportedly signing with Raiders

Follow along with the latest NFL free agency news in our live tracker

Jakobi Meyers is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders after agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with $21 million guaranteed, according to an NFL Media report.

Coincidentally, Las Vegas is the spot where Meyers’s most memorable play from last season occurred. His last gasp lateral attempt to Mac Jones was picked off by Chandler Jones, whose touchdown secured the Raiders’ 30-24 win in one of the NFL’s most bizarre endings of the season.