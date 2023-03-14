Tuesday’s spring training report: A strong outing for Nick Pivetta

BREAKDOWN: Nick Pivetta worked at 93-97 m.p.h. with his fastball while facing the minimum through three innings before permitting a run on four hits in the fourth. He snapped off a sharp curveball for a strikeout of Nick Maton to end the inning on his 54th and final pitch, his fifth punchout. “I feel like I’m right where I need to be competing, strength-wise,” said Pivetta. Raimel Tapia added to his case for a roster spot with a homer to open the game. The 29-year-old is hitting .417/.440/.875. “He’s making it hard, I’ll be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said.

NEXT: The Red Sox return to JetBlue Park for a 1:05 p.m. game Wednesday against the Rays. Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch five innings, and Garrett Whitlock — in his first Grapefruit League action — is slated to throw two. The game is on NESN.

