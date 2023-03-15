Boston Artisan Market to open on weekends at City Hall Plaza, starting Friday

“Our goal is always to support local vendors, makers, and artists around the New England area,” said Keyla Williams, cofounder and CEO of Bogosplit . “So when we heard that the city was trying to come up with the project, we were super excited to be a part of this initiative.”

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on March 13 that the City of Boston and Bogosplit — a Black, women-owned company that helps small businesses and independent vendors — are partnering to launch Boston Artisan Market , a pop-up market, on Friday.

A new space for local vendors and designers selling jewelry, art, clothing, skincare, and more is coming to the pavilion of Boston’s newly renovated City Hall Plaza .

Advertisement

BAM will run from March 17 to May 6 on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The weekends will kick off with “Fashion Fridays” where models will wear clothing made by local designers. Influencers and photographers will be invited to the shows where local DJs, including DJ Maverik — a DJ for the Boston Red Sox — will play music.

Ratata Chimi Food Truck from Roxbury will be on site during “Fashion Fridays” with Dominican cuisine.

Vendors and designers — all from Greater Boston — will change every weekend, and will include businesses such as Oblige Boutique and NewMe Glam.

Two sisters from Boston started Oblige Boutique in 2019 with the goal of curating fun, new and gently worn clothing and accessories. Boston resident Laurie Tsui created NewMe Glam to make dip powder nail kits for people who want to do their nails at home.

“People should expect to see the diversity and creativity around Boston,” said Williams. “Really this is a chance for us to celebrate that.”

Advertisement

Sellers’ items will also all be available on the Bogosplit app and website for those who can’t come in-person.

Customers can browse items from different vendors and purchase everything at once at the end of their shopping trip — they don’t have to buy as they go.

“This market serves as an opportunity to activate the new City Hall Plaza and attract residents and visitors downtown for a fun, family-friendly event,” said Segun Idowu, chief of economic opportunity and inclusion for the City of Boston, in a press release. “I am excited as BAM will also allow us to continue the work to support and promote our small business community moving forward.”





Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.