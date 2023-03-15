Honda recalling vehicles over seat belt latches

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the United States and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey, and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Spending was down in February

America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February after a buying burst in January, underscoring the volatility of the economic environment. The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4 percent after jumping a revised 3.2 percent in January, helped by an increase in auto sales. Retail sales were down in November and December, the critical holiday period. The February retail sales figure was weighed down by a 1.8 percent drop in auto sales as well as declines at restaurants and stores selling furniture and clothing. Excluding autos, sales slipped 0.1 percent from January, according to the Commerce Department. Sales at furniture stores fell 2.5 percent, while business at restaurants declined 2.2 percent in February from January. Sales at department stores slid 4 percent. But shoppers spent more online and at electronics stores, health and beauty stores, and food retailers, according to the report. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Ticketmaster in the hot seat again

Ticketmaster is once again drawing the anger of concertgoers after some fans planning to see the British band the Cure reported paying fees that exceeded the prices for the actual seats. The Cure, 1980s New Wave darlings with a cult following, tried to keep prices low, selling tickets for as little as $20 each. Service fees, facility charges, and order processing costs can easily exceed that, some buyers reported. The band said on its website it was selling seats to verified fans to block ticket scalpers and limit inflated resale prices. Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Ticketmaster, a division of concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc., has long been a punching bag for fans upset about the high cost of seeing their favorite acts live. The controversy has heated up over the past year as fans saw prices soar for acts like Bruce Springsteen and Madonna. After the site crashed in November when Taylor Swift seats went on sale, politicians across the country called for investigations and explanations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Michigan Senate repeals right-to-work laws

The Michigan Senate approved a bill to repeal the state’s right-to-work laws in a major victory for organized labor, setting the state up to become one of the first to overturn such laws, which allow workers to opt out of union membership and dues payments. In a narrow 20-17 vote on Tuesday, along party lines, the Michigan Senate passed the bill to revoke the state’s right-to-work laws, sending it back to the state’s House for final approval. The House voted to pass a similar law last week, but must sign off on final language. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign the bill. There are now right-to-work laws in 27 US states, mostly in the South and Midwest. The laws have been credited with the dramatic decline in union membership and growing income inequality in the United States over the past several decade. — WASHINGTON POST

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla sued over car repairs

Tesla was sued by customers who claim they’ve been forced to pay exorbitant prices and endure long waits for car repairs due to the company’s monopolization of replacement parts and maintenance services. The antitrust class action was filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court on behalf of Virginia M. Lambrix, who lives in Sonoma County and owns a Tesla Model S. She says owners of traditional combustion engine cars have multiple options for maintenance and repairs, or do the work themselves. Those repairs can rely on parts from the original manufacturer or parts made by other companies, according to the complaint. Tesla owners, on the other hand, have just one option: getting their cars serviced by the company or a network of Tesla-approved service centers using only Tesla parts, according to the complaint, which cites federal antitrust laws. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

PwC unveils chatbots for its lawyers

PricewaterhouseCoopers has introduced a chatbot service for its lawyers, joining the ranks of professional services firms using artificial intelligence to boost productivity. The project will be delivered through a 12-month partnership with AI startup Harvey, PwC said in a statement Wednesday. Around 4,000 PwC lawyers in over 100 countries will gain access to the technology. The chatbot is meant to help speed up work from due diligence or regulatory compliance to broader legal advisory and legal consulting services. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Samsung, S. Korean government plan massive chip center near Seoul

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making “mega cluster,” which will be established in Gyeonggi Province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or designing high-tech chips, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Wholesale prices down in February

Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1 percent, after a 0.3 percent rise from December to January, which was revised sharply lower. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6 percent, a big drop from the 5.7 percent annual increase in January. A significant driver of last month’s wholesale inflation slowdown was a huge drop in the prices of eggs, which plummeted 36.1 percent just in February. Egg prices had previously surged after a widespread outbreak of avian flu. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FASHION

On the runways, thin still rules

Thin models dominated runways during this year’s fashion month, when luxury designers in New York, London, Milan, and Paris showed their upcoming collections on fashion’s biggest stages. Plus-size models, who wear a US size 14 or bigger, made up less than 1 percent of all looks sent down runways across the four major cities for the Autumn/Winter 2023 season, according to a new analysis by Vogue Business, which tabulated size diversity across 9,137 looks and 219 fashion shows. The overwhelming majority of options shown were presented in US sizes 0, 2, or 4; they comprised 95.6 percent of all looks. The remaining 3.8 percent of looks were shown on mid-sized models, who typically wear anywhere from a US 6 through 12. Gucci, Christian Dior, and Chanel were among the brands that sent zero plus-size models down the runway. — BLOOMBERG NEWS