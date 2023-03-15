Stocks, US futures sink amid Credit Suisse turmoil

Contracts on the S&P 500 sank more than 1%, indicating Tuesday’s rebound won’t persist as overnight gains in regional banks faded. The index plunged more than 3% at the end of last week after Silicon Valley Bank’s demise before stabilizing on the government rescue. Citizens Financial Group Inc. and US Bancorp lost at least 3% in early trading, dragging down shares in larger lenders including Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity benchmark fell more than 2%, with a gauge of banks plunging as much as 6%. Credit Suisse shares slumped 21% after its top shareholder ruled out more assistance, while the cost of default insurance on the Swiss lender’s short-term debt approached distressed levels.

Fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG roiled European bank shares and dented sentiment in the US futures market as investors remain on edge after last week’s regional-bank failures. Treasuries turned higher on haven demand.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 17 basis points, while a gauge of dollar strength gained after four days of declines.

Advertisement

Renewed jitters in the banking sector are complicating the task for policy makers still facing inflation pressures while having to ensure stability of the financial system. Swaps pricing is back to positioning for the Federal Reserve to lift rates by a quarter percentage point next week after the odds of an increase had slipped to nearly 50-50 on Monday.

“Central banks are likely to be more cautious as they monitor the tightening in credit conditions,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management. “However, one major difference with previous banking crisis episodes is a more resilient macro backdrop including persistent inflationary pressures. This will make for a difficult trade-off between inflation and financial stability risks, with central banks trying to resist rate cuts for as long as possible.”

Advertisement

A drop in the two-year Treasury yield — the most sensitive to interest-rate moves — on Thursday suggests the pendulum is starting to swing back toward bets the Fed won’t hike next week, as tighter lending standards at US banks lead to more restrictive financial conditions. The two-year yield fell 23 basis points after rising as much as 14 basis points earlier.

“With the regional banks playing a key role in US credit extension, the Fed will not raise interest rates next week, and we have likely seen the peak in both short and long rates during this cycle,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

The two-year Treasury yield has fluctuated wildly since dipping below 4% on Monday for the first time since September. Just a week ago, it stood above 5% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled higher rates for longer.

Stocks have been on a similar roller-coaster ride. Futures indicated Tuesday’s 1.7% surge wouldn’t extend as investors continued to be on edge over turmoil in the banking sector. Stocks plunged 4.6% last week, the worst since September. Data on producer prices, manufacturing and retail sales later today may provide further clues on the outlook for policy.

ECB Next

Some voices are now also calling on the European Central Bank to reconsider its policy path. The central bank is seen tightening by 50 basis points on Thursday, though former Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said policy makers should either delay or pare back the increase to avoid a policy error. Germany’s two-year yield resumed a decline, falling 25 basis points.

Advertisement

Remarks from ratings companies on the financial sector underscored that sentiment is likely to remain fragile after the biggest American bank failures since the financial crisis.

Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook on the sector on the heels of the trio of banking collapses over the past few days. First Republic Bank triggered a volatility halt after S&P Global Ratings placed the company on watch negative.

Traders were also digesting a slew of economic data from China, where retail sales rose as much as estimated while factory output was fractionally lower than projected. The People’s Bank of China added more liquidity than expected while holding a key lending rate unchanged. Rising housing sales provided one clearly positive signal, reflected in a rally in a mainland property index.

Elsewhere in markets, oil was little changed close to a three-month low as traders took stock of the outlook for demand.