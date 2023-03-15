Private island off Connecticut is being sold for $85 million

Great Island, which is located in Darien and accessible via causeway, was previously listed for $100 million, according to the property listing on the Douglas Elliman real estate website, which touts it as “the largest private island ever to be offered for sale on the East Coast.”

The deep-pocketed buyer? The town of Darien, Conn., which plans eventually to open the prized property for the public to enjoy, according to a statement posted on the town’s website .

A 60-acre private island off the coast of Connecticut that’s home to a sprawling mansion, horse stables, an indoor riding arena, and a deep-water dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht is being sold for $85 million.

“Surrounded by sparkling blue waters, the centerpiece of the property set high on rocky bluff with breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound is a circa 1905 13,000 sq. ft. manor, reminiscent of a romantic Italian villa and beautifully detailed with the fine craftsmanship for which the era is known,” the listing states.

Great Island, a private 60-acre island off the coast of Connecticut, is under agreement to sell for $85 million. The property features a 13,000-square-foot-manor. Lifestyle Production Group

“A 3-bedroom stone house, 19th century farmhouse, seaside bungalow and a charming beach cottage share the setting with a white sandy beach and rare deep-water dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht,” the listing continues.

The compound is also home to a world-class equestrian facility designed by renowned architect Rafael Guastavino, according to the listing, and was home base to “five-time Olympic show jumper and gold medalist William Steinkraus.”

The equestrian facility features an 18-stall granite stable, indoor heated riding arena, an outdoor sand dressage ring, and a large, half-size polo field, the listing states.

Great Island, off the coast of Connecticut, is under agreement to sell for $85 million. The property features a world-class equestrian facility with an 18-stall granite stable, indoor heated riding arena, outdoor sand dressage ring, and half-size polo field, the listing states, Lifestyle Production Group

Last year, the town of Darien signed a $103 million agreement for the purchase of the property, which has been owned by the same family for generations.

“Our family has cherished Great Island for over 120 years,” Ned Steinkraus said in the statement on the town’s website. “It is a magical place and we are saddened to see it go, however, we are also excited to pass the torch to the Town. We are confident they will be top-notch stewards of the land and preserve it for all to enjoy.”

The agreement was subject to “certain due diligence procedures, which have now been completed.”

The finalized agreement brought the price down to $85 million, officials said in the statement.

First Selectman Monica McNally said Darien’s goal is to continue to preserve the integrity of Great Island.

Great Island, a private 60-acre island off the coast of Connecticut, features a deep-water dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht. Lifestyle Production Group

“Great Island is a pristine landscape with approximately one and a half miles of coastline in an environmentally sensitive cove on Long Island Sound,” McNally said in the statement. “With this purchase, we have prioritized the conservation of this magnificent property, saving it forever from intensive development. We have added significant open space for Darien, which is needed more and more as our Town enters a new development phase.”

The closing date on the deal is May 5, according to the statement on the town’s website.

Once the deal closes, the town will start work on the island to make it accessible to the public. Plans include widening roads, creating parking areas, and addressing safety and accessibility issues. Access to the island will be restricted until those “critical updates” are completed, officials said in the statement.

Great Island, a 60-acre island off the coast of Connecticut, is under agreement to sell for $85 million. The property features a world-class equestrian facility. Lifestyle Production Group









