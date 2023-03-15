Concord retirement community evacuated after gas leak; third alarm struck, officials say

Officials struck a third alarm at a Concord senior living community that was evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The gas leak happened around 8 a.m. at Newbury Court retirement community, according to Concord Fire Captain Sean Murphy. National Grid is at the scene, officials said.
“It’s still an active scene right now,” Murphy said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.